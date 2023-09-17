4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love And End Their Relationships The Week Of September 18 - 24, 2023

As the Summer ends and we welcome in the Autumn Equinox, so will certain couples close the book on their relationships. This is only natural, and we do happen to work by nature. Relationships end as seasons do, and while that's not a guarantee to lock in, we know that for four zodiac signs, the week of September 18 - 24, 2023, will bring about the endings that we knew we were coming. That's the key phrase here: We knew it. We knew this week would come, so while it doesn't necessarily alleviate the pain we might go through, it will not be a shock for these four zodiac signs.

The end of the season comes with the Sun opposite Neptune, which will have these four zodiac signs thinking about their next move. We'll notice that we can't remain 'in thought.' We have to make a move and it has to be done NOW. With the Moon square Saturn around the bend, we feel an obligation to ourselves, which we want to live up to. This relationship is no longer working for us, and we must own that idea, or it will eat us alive.

Moon squares Neptune later in the week, which reminds you to 'get a hustle on' or pay the price. With Libra Sun coming our way, we who are about to end our relationships know that the pressure is on. We want the balance restored. We don't want to spend an eternity 'breaking up.' We want to make it happen and send it on its way. This is a rough week but it's one that we know must take place. So, let's get to it. These four zodiac signs will end their romances this week, September 18 - 24, 2023.

Four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end their relationships the week of September 18 - 24, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Falling out of love is a given that happened long ago. Is this relationship the kind that doesn't need that level of love? Do you need to be 'in love' for this to work? During the week of September 18 - 24, 2023, you will find that you DO need more than just the status quo. It's not just that you're bored — because you are THAT — but it's that your partner has become so disinterested in doing anything to add spice to what you have left, and you're starting to feel like you're the only one who has any life left to them. That, right there, is the deal breaker for you, Virgo. You thought you could get by on a spiritual kind of 'friendly' love but you've gone from paramour to parent, and you don't want to be the parent of a romantic life partner — time to say goodbye.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You feel it in your bones and this week, September 18 - 24, 2023, is when you call it off with your romantic partner. You're just not in love anymore, and you've given yourself ample time to re-fall back in love with them and it looks like ... no way, Jose. It's not happening, and more. They don't even seem to be interested in working it out.

With the two of you feeling on the outs, you have both started to wonder if this is worth your time. As the week progresses, you'll agree to separate. What's the point of trying when neither of you is even interested? You're no longer in love with each other, and as far as you go, Libra, you'd instead get moving on your new life as you have already started to visualize it. So, why not end it? No reason not to. Good luck.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You knew this relationship was over before it started, which is important for your decision-making skills. Yes, you jumped right in because it felt like a good idea ... at the time. Here you are, and the week is September 18 - 24, 2023, and all the good ideas have dried up. What you're left with right now is an obligation neither party believes in. Hey, it happens.

We humans do things like this all the time and we usually end up making it very hard for ourselves when it comes to break up time. Well, break-up time is here. The love is gone, the interest has waned into nothingness and the seasons are changing. Seasons change and so do you, Scorpio. Get ready for the Fall, as it will bring you a new set of romantic circumstances.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are definitely and without a doubt at the 'enough is enough' part of the relationship, and you aren't about to take this any further. You've tried, and there's nothing left. You may always have this person, but the passion and desire to be with them are long gone, and the sad part is that they feel the same way, too. It's as if you've kept it going on obligation alone.

During the week of September 18 - 24, 2023, you will lose steam, Pisces, which will result in you officially ending it. Why waste time? It's not that you feel good about making this decision, but if you don't, it will drag out forever and before you know it, you'll be an older adult and filled with regret. You are not happening. You know what to do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.