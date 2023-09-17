3 Zodiac Signs Who May Have Bad Timing In Love On September 19, 2023

There's a very good reason why on this day, September 19, 2023, we miss the boat when it comes to love and that is because during today's transit, Sun opposite Neptune, we aren't assessing our situations correctly. This transit has us convinced that whatever we think something is, it is, and can be no other way.

When it comes to love and romance, that means that we might be convinced that the person we like likes us back, and that's where we're totally off. What we think is in our minds only; it never escaped. Neptune transits tend to revolve around dreams and the mind, and when we have a strong transit like the Sun opposite Neptune, three zodiac signs react with surprise when they find out that what we have in mind, doesn't exist outside of our minds.

Today is that day. Today is the day we find out that we're living in our own fantasy world, and that's where the bad timing part comes into play. We have zero concept of what is appropriate to say to someone we like because in our heads, we've already created these fantasy scenarios where the other person is madly in love with us. So, during the Sun opposite Neptune, we can expect to make fools out of ourselves in the name of love. We intend for the best, but that doesn't mean the other party wants to play along.

On September 19, we are just ... off. Our timing is bad, our discretion is terrible and our sense of what is right and wrong where love is concerned is totally out of whack. If we are one of the three zodiac signs that will feel the Sun opposite Neptune the most today, then the advice is to stay home. Keep it a fantasy until the universe gives us further notice. These three signs may not heed that warning on September 19, 2023, during the transit of the Sun opposite Neptune.

Three zodiac signs may have bad timing in love on September 19, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been down this road before and so you are quite aware of how bad your timing can be when it comes to love. The only problem is that whether you are aware of it or not, on this day, September 19, 2023, you will clearly choose to ignore your previous learnings and do what you really shouldn't be doing: approaching the person you love with a declaration of your intentions. They, on the other hand, view you as a crazy person, which does NOT make things easy on you. This is how the transit of the Sun opposite Neptune works on one's nerves.

You really are a person of virtue and you mean only the best; you believe that because you feel so strongly about this person how could they possibly not reciprocate those feelings? Well, they don't know you, first of all. Start with a humble introduction before demanding their hand in marriage.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You like to think of yourself as someone who is both desirable and alluring, and because you believe in yourself to such a degree, you tend to go off into a fantasy of whomever you happen to be in love with, assuming they will be spellbound by your charms. You create this fantasy with finesse, and you tend to it as if it were a garden.

By the time you get around to making this fantasy into a reality, you've got it so engrained in your mind that this person is already on board and in love with you that when they actually reject you, as they will on September 19, 2023, you will be shocked and hurt. This is how the Sun opposite Neptune works on you, Libra. It's a wake-up call that begs you to get to know somebody before you decide that they are yours, all yours.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What may get on your nerves today is the idea that you might have missed the opportunity to get up in someone's face so that they could notice you. You've held this person in your mind for so long, but during Sun opposite Neptune on September 19, 2023, it will occur to you that all you've done is fantasize; you haven't actually made any realistic efforts to become a part of this person's life, and on this day, you may feel as though you blew your only opportunity.

This might make you sad, or even angry at yourself. You don't like thinking that you've got bad timing in love, but the Sun opposite Neptune reminds you that love is both fickle and fleeting and that if you want a part of it, then you have to get out of your mind and into reality. Wake up time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.