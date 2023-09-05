Every Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 6, 2023

It's amazing how one tarot card can provide insight into our day. Here's what your sign can anticipate during the final lunar phase of the Moon during the peak of Virgo season.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, September 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

One thing is sure, Aries, you're an eternal optimist. While this personality trait often helps you keep a positive outlook, it can also lean toward naivety, which can be harmful if you're not careful. Today, the Fool tarot card implies you're rushing into something with an open mind. The problem is you could overlook an utterly fixable problem. Rather than pretend a situation doesn't exist, pay attention to the details — good or bad — and resolve what needs attention today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You are a pragmatic and practical sign, and today's tarot card brings good news. The Five of Pentacles reversed implies that you're nearing the end of a prolonged (and perhaps painful) journey.

You have been hanging in there, toughing it out. Financially, your situation is improving. The light at the end of the tunnel is shining brightly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You are a deep thinker, and today's tarot card indicates that it's a good day to analyze a problem, think about the future and create a life plan for yourself.

The Hermit tarot card signifies introspection, so if you can plan a moment of solitude, today's a great day for being alone with a notebook to gather your thoughts and ideas.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

You can only take so much, Cancer. Today, you may experience a sense of overwhelm, and when your emotions get too strong to manage, the only thing to do is detach.

Like a crab goes into its shell, you may retreat from the world. It takes courage to do this, even though some may view this act as running from your problems. A moment away from stress is a chance to regroup. You have to do what's best for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You're a courageous sign, and when you have inner strength, many other things fall into place.

Today's tarot card implies you'll need to lean into your power. You may not feel 'powerful' today, but demonstrating kindness, compassion and grace toward yourself and others is all you need to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

You may put a project on hold rather than rush through it for the sake of ticking things off your to-do list. Today's Eight of Wands reversed signifies setting goals aside until things flow better is wise.

You may experience too many delays, or only some are on board. You might become stuck and need help to do what you set out to do. Rather than waste time, focus on something else. Come back to this situation later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Admit it, Libra, you can be indecisive. One advice the tarot cards have for you is to follow your life path or trust that destiny will find you wherever you are. That's one thing you can depend on, Libra. No matter what changes life brings your way, fate does not get lost or have an expiration date. Life cycles will bring you to where it is you need to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

You're deeply committed, so when you let someone in your life, it hurts to think they would ever betray you. This sensitivity is why letting go of heartache takes a long time. You're angry at yourself as much as you are them. Today's Three of Swords reversed card is letting you know that it's OK to release the sadness you've been feeling. You're ready to heal and move on from the past. It's time to let it go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

You are a big believer in honesty, so when the law or something in the universe seems unfair or out of balance, you feel it down to your core. You can't rest easily knowing that things are out of alignment. Today, the Justice tarot card indicates that something cosmically shifts and things begin to show signs of improving.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed.

You are tough, but when it comes to your family, you've got a soft spot. The Ten of Pentacles indicates that a problem may manifest. When this card is in reverse, a situation can bring sorrow and disruption to life's harmony, especially around wealth, finances, and money management. Just remember you can work through any problem you face. Things will improve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Give yourself a big pat on the back. With the Chariot tarot card, you strive to climb the proverbial mountain. But you're also feeling tired from the struggle. It's been a long journey, so don't give up yet. Once you reach your goal, you will see how this was worth it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You don't give up on love easily; even when your relationship is on a fast track to nowhere, you stick to your partner to the end. Today, the Six of Swords reversed brings up some of your problems, but it can be a good thing even though it's hard. You can talk things over, and who knows ... see an improvement this week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.