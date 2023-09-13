3 Specific Zodiac Signs May Have The Best Horoscopes On September 14, 2023

Three zodiac signs will benefit the most from the New Moon in Virgo today. Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on September 14, 2023? Some zodiac signs will discover what they hold close to their heart, creating a new path for themselves.

Other zodiac signs will discover how their principles and values are non-negotiable and make a tough choice while feeling empowered to do so. Some zodiac signs will become enlightened. They see how incompatibility isn't a matter of being with a bad person but a good person whose values and principles don't match your own. After all, how can a spendthrift and a financially conservative pair thrive? One will keep pushing the other toward bankruptcy.

The main astrological energy today is that of the New Moon in Virgo, but we have some interaction with the North Node, Mercury retrograde, Chiron, and Lilith in Leo. So, even though today ushers in something new, challenges can bring those energies in with them.

As you prepare to embrace the New Moon, gather what you need for a New Moon ritual! You can even immerse yourself in this energy by immersing yourself in a ritual bath near the end of the day to align your chakras with the power of the New Moon. Today is also a good day to look at your birth chart.

If you're curious, you can use an online birth chart calculator for this. What does your Moon sign say about you? What does the house placement of your Venus sign indicate? If you are willing to embark on this magical journey, an astrological adventure awaits you. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 14, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 14, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Fate is pushing you to own your power at this time, Aries. Are you ready to wield it? Today will put people and circumstances on your path, challenging your authority or asking you to rise to the occasion and volunteer to lead. If reading this gives you cold feet, take a deep breath and remind yourself that no one is born a leader. Everyone starts from the bottom and climbs up.

North Node in Aries is here to push your buttons in all the great ways. With its close connection to Chiron, this leveling up will feel very triggering to most of you. How can you make space for yourself to allow the pain and new energy to flow in? Therapy is an excellent tool for some of you, while physical activity will be a better outlet for others. Don't hold yourself back if you suddenly need to go on a road adventure today, whether scoping out local food trucks or for a long drive to a neighboring town. New Moon nights are not meant to be spent in a mundane way.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today will be calm and sedate for you, Leo, but the magic lies in the mundane. You will feel refreshed and rejuvenated by the time the day ends. Just make sure not to get into verbal fights with people who are itching to lash out at others. Your compassionate side will be better spent on yourself today than your projects. The New Moon in Virgo may be in your astrological blind spot, but with Lilith in Leo, you can easily blend these energies to work in your favor.

Now's the time to set a challenge for yourself that will take you out of your comfort zone and help you create a new normal. Some of you will benefit from working with a piece of rainbow moonstone now. You can even order a special pendant from Etsy for the same. Beautiful works of art handmade with love and attention are often better vessels for manifestation rituals and focus work than mass-produced hunks of crystals laid out on an expo table.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, are you fixating on someone who isn't right for you? Today, energy calls on you to focus your attention and affection on the right people for you. Only you can define that. Don't allow fantasies to lure you down the wrong path. Mercury is in the last stages of its retrograde motion at this time, and by tomorrow evening, it will run forward again. So don't be surprised if you suddenly need to order your ideas and collect your thoughts and plans. Once Mercury goes direct, the cosmos will light a fire under you. So, being prepared for the boost-up is a good idea.

Roses, peonies and petunias are lucky for you today. You can place them in a vase on your work desk or use essential oils and fragrances extracted from these flowers to charge your bath. Taking special care of your home is also indicated for you. What can you do to make your home feel more cozy and comfortable?

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.