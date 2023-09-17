3 Specific Signs Do The Right Thing No Matter What On September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023, brings us a day where we know what's right for us and go for it, even if it means pushing others out of our way to get there. We cannot be swayed by opinion today, and that is because our leading daily transit is Moon trine Saturn, which has us owning our values and sticking to our plans. Our intentions are golden. We aren't here to create havoc or cause harm, but if someone puts our ideas down or tries to dissuade us from continuing, we will walk right over them. In our minds, we are fighting the good fight. What we do must be done, so ... stand out of the way, folks.

There will be three zodiac signs who have no problem taking the lead, as the 'lead' is personal. The 'lead' we will be taking today, September 18, 2023, is one we have chosen for ourselves, and it's not a result of some frivolous choice, either. We have thought long and hard about what we're about to do today, so we mean it when we say we will not be deterred. The world can say what they want about our actions, but in the long run, they are not us. We are the ones who run our lives and during Moon trine Saturn, we are the ones who get things done ... our way.

This transit does just bring out a pushy, adamant side to us. It's not negative at all. It may be perceived as pushy or negative, but the truth is, we who are most affected by Moon trine Saturn are just going about our business and doing what we feel is the right thing to do. If our choices aren't popular, we can deal with it. We're not acting on behalf of 'the people' today. We are acting for ourselves.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes do the right thing no matter what on September 18, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You believe in what you believe in, and even though you aren't feeling as much love and support as you'd like, you remain true to yourself on this day, September 18, 2023, because you know that the only person you can be is yourself. Gone are the days when you assume different personalities to please those around you. During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you will realize that you LIKE being you 'as is' and are worth fighting for.

Sure, you'll come up against naysayers, but isn't that just how it goes? Yes, it is. You're the one who forges your path, and Moon trine Saturn sees that you stick with it. You may feel alone on your journey to self-improvement, but you're the only one fighting this battle, so ... onwards. You do you, Aries ... and you do it well.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

On September 18, 2023, you will feel that all you've worked for must continue, or it will fall to the side and become a waste of time. This refers to all the things you build based on what you believe in. Creative works and compelling arguments, all you've put into yourself and your environment, become the leading force that gives you the confidence to move forward with your original plans.

During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you will know how many people disapprove of your ways and plans. There was a point where you let them influence you, but no longer. Now is for personal action. It's not that you don't care what others say about you. It's that what they say no longer has power over you. Let them talk. You have other things to do, and on September 18, 2023, you will begin to do them faithfully and diligently.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

On this day, September 18, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you will feel like you need to steer clear of the toxic resentment that others have for you. Whether it's jealousy or the fact that they cannot control you — the point is that there are people in your life who give off incredibly negative vibrations and you simply want no part of them anymore.

You have plans on the horizon, and if you succumb to the noise and opinions made by these negative people, you will never even come close to achieving your dreams. It's time to walk away from those who seek to squash you, Capricorn. You can only be controlled for so long before you begin to rebel; on this day, the rebellion goes hard.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.