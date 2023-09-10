3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have A Great Day On September 11, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on September 11, 2023. What makes you a great friend to those in your inner circle? What makes them an excellent friend to you? These are the questions to ponder today. Life can be a messy business in both good and bad ways.

The presence of excellent friends and strong supporters can make even the dreariest day bearable and conquerable. You are being asked to focus on this and find out if you unconsciously allow the wrong sort of people into your inner world.

Moon conjunct Venus and Juno is the main astrological energy of the day. So expect whimsical things to happen out of the blue and people to be more reflective than usual. Some of you will benefit from doing something today that you used to love doing when you were younger. Like drinking an energy drink you haven't had in years or visiting a shop you and your teenage friends used to love hanging out at.

Also, if you find yourself procrastinating on the tasks you have been putting off for a while, list them today and then assign yourself a reward for when you complete each.

It can be a pecan pie from the corner bakehouse, a much-wanted piece of jewelry, a pair of shoes or even some fun new stationery items. If punishing yourself with disparaging thoughts isn't working, you might as well try something that feels good. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 11, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 11, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the day of the week does not matter. What matters is what lies inside your heart. Today is a good day to express yourself to someone you love, whether that's in a romantic way or platonically. If you have been feuding with someone important to you, now's a good time to seek resolution and find a middle ground. The concentration of emotional planets in Leo today works in your favor. Venus, Lilith, Moon and Juno are all here for you.

So, if you haven't allowed yourself to get creative with the solutions to your problems, now's the best time to do so. Today is also a good day to think about your finances and spending. Do you want to invest your money somewhere to pave the way for your future? Do you want to cut down on wasteful expenditure? Do you know how to multiply what you have through a side gig or business? Take some time out and think about these things.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Here's the thing, Virgo. You may not remember much of what happens today, but you are on the best horoscopes list because whatever will be to your liking. Some of you will spend the day relaxed, completing your chores and responsibilities before enjoying the evening. Others will engage their mind in intellectual pursuits. Some of you may even close out one chapter in life and start another.

The energy axis between Cancer and Capricorn today is working in your favor by removing all focus from you. This may show up in your life as having an easy day at the workplace without nuisance or in your love life as a day where all the problems seem to be other's and not yours. You'll have to wait and see.

A cord-cutting ritual is indicated today if you feel called to. You will need two white candles for the same, but you can use black ones if you have an intense hatred for the person you wish to cut ties with, as that will align more with the intensity of your feelings. Then, bind the two candles with a single length of twine (just make sure you can fix the candles separately on a table or candleholder). Then light the candles, assigning one candle to be your energy and the other to be theirs and then cut the twine between the two once you have made your peace and said whatever you had to say.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's energy is relatively indolent and relaxed for you. You may not even remember half of what you do today by the time tomorrow comes around. You will be thankful for this peace. Some of you will benefit from connecting with your loved ones today and spending quality time with them. Sun in Virgo is in your corner, so slow and steady steps will be more beneficial for you than fast-paced actions.

It will also help you stay aware of who's your friend and your foe. You mustn't forget the latter with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn in your house. Working with smoky quartz or clear quartz is also indicated for you today, especially if you have a dilemma on your mind that you are trying to get to the bottom of. Some of you will benefit from eating a lighter meal than usual so your mind doesn't get too groggy.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.