3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On September 17, 2023

As the Moon waxes in the sign of Libra on September 17, 2023, we may feel the need within us to work towards something in our romantic relationships. At this point, Whatever is missing is incomplete. As the days go by, we crave that completion.

Libra beckons us to seek balance, and as the Moon begins its journey to fullness, three zodiac signs will begin to see the light. We will also start figuring out how to use our experience to make the future better.

Today brings luck in love for the zodiac signs who feel that there's so much more they can get to the relationship yet haven't come through. We've had talks with our partners, but both parties have seemed skittish and slightly afraid to commit fully.

We may be using previous experience to hide behind, but as the waxing Moon in Libra takes over, we feel like 'it's now or never' and need to make a solid move in the right direction.

So, while today is still very fortunate regarding love and momentum, we're not quite 'there' yet. Give it a few more days, but know that right now, if we put in the effort to get to know our partner a little more.

If we decide that what we have is worth fighting for and trying for, then we will, no doubt, see stellar results in a few days.

This is a great time for believing in our love right now and an even better time for taking it to the next level. September 17, 2023, is about envisioning the future as we'd like to see it with our love.

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love on September 17, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Now that the Summer is long behind you, there's no good reason why you shouldn't start taking your love relationship a little more seriously. You associate the latter months with 'getting serious' and during the waxing Moon in Libra, you'll get it into your head that maybe you should start making some realistic plans with the person you are with. It's September 17, 2023, and it all feels right, as if the air is filled with potential.

That potential feels inspiring, and it has you thinking that the person you are with right now is the person you should always be with. That's good because it just so happens that this person wants to stay with you, too. So, why not act on what you feel is in your heart, Leo? The universe is conspiring to assist you with your love life. Who are you to say, 'no?' (Hey, I'm Leo, whaddya mean?!)

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If Libra is involved, you feel hopeful. You have always been well adapted to the ups and downs of your zodiac sign, and when the Moon waxes in that sign, you feel you are personally headed toward something good. Today, September 17, 2023, you can expect an optimistic sense that your romantic relationship is about to go through a positive change and that this will happen within a few days.

Like the Moon, you feel like your consciousness is growing, and you like this feeling. It makes you feel like you're on stable ground, and if you feel this way, you know you can be good for another person. You want to be kind to the person you are with during this lunation and feel like you've only touched the tip of the positivity iceberg.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

September 17, 2023, is all about promise. While the Moon waxes towards Libra, you can't help but feel as though something 'clicked' in the universe and is about to go your way. This doesn't go for you alone, as you are with someone susceptible to whatever happens in your life and they pick up on your moods and attitudes. Feeling hopeful, if not joyous, you will notice that your partner seems a little more enthusiastic than usual, giving you even more inspiration.

You both will feel around this time that the future holds a place for you and will be filled with love and excitement. There's so much to look forward to, and you're just as happy to take your time getting there as you will be when you finally arrive. It's all good!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.