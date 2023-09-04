Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 5, 2023

September 5, 2023 tarot horoscope is here to provide insight and intuitive guidance for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, September 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

This tarot card is asking you to remain fair to yourself and to others. Try not to pick a side, but remain impartial to the problem. You can find a solution and get to the heart of the matter when you maintain a level head today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

There will be days when you can't see the truth because it's being blocked from you. Today, the Moon tarot card reminds you to trust people who have earned the right to be trusted. Don't give away your trust without vetting friends first.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You're so talented, Gemini. This tarot card points to your skills and how multifaceted you are. You may be spreading yourself too thinly when you're the jack-of-all trades at work or your friend group. It's time to focus in on what you want to do, and get really good at it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Today's going to be an awesome day, Cancer. The Sun tarot card is the most positive card in the deck; ruled by Leo, it may imply that you're about to enter the spot light. You could be asked to talk on the radio ro go on television – or something you post online can be read by lots of people, maybe even going viral.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You've got a choice to make, and it's not going to be an easy decision. The Two of Cups means to listen to your heart and to follow the path you're meant to be on. You will know if you made the right decision if you feel peace in your heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You love creativity and when you can spend time with your friends you feel so much better. This tarot card means today is perfect for spending time with friends doing a craft or something fun and playful.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

When this tarot card pops up it means sudden troubles, but this is not anything to worry about. As soon as a problem enters, it will resolve. Today, hang in there. The problem you face won't last long. It will get much better soon.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

This card almost always deals with the topic of wealth. The good news is that you'll be coming into money. The result is you'll need to be smart and know how to manage your money. Today, be careful not to overspend, and keep your eye on your overall budget.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Three of cups is a card of harmony and happiness. The Cups have to do with emotions. Today, you're going to feel joy in your heart. You may even be told that you've never seemed happier. This is a good thing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

The Empress is a Major arcana card, which means that a situation outside of your control is going to make an impact on your life. And it requires you to be patient. You're a soft-hearted person, but you can be strong. Trust your feminine intuition today. It won't send you in the wrong direction.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Five means instability, and it's not always a positive card to get. The Five of Cups may mean you're working through a heartache. A breakup can lead you to feeling sad about your relationship not turning out the way you hoped it would be. Once the grief is gone, guess what, Aquarius? You'll look back at this moment and feel glad it happened.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Both eight and swords involve a test of your resilience. So you may be going through a hard time, emotionally. Sometimes you may think you've been betrayed and are stuck. But when you really look at the problem you realize you can change things for the better. All you need to do is make a decision.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.