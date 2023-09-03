Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 4, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign brings a gentle energy now that the Moon is in Taurus on September 4, 2023. The Moon activates our intuitive nature. This may help you to understand the deeper meaning of today's tarot horoscope reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, September 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love is here, Aries. With the Two of Cups there's a prediction for love. You get to have a 'meeting of the minds' where you are two people beating to the same drum. You may not know what the future holds, but this day seems to promise a bright beginning where friendship is the foundation for the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Don't give up. Of course, you rarely would. You're a Taurus, and as the sign of the bull you don't quit unless there is a darn, good reason. Today you may be given a compelling reason to toss your hands in the air and surrender to hopelessness. But, you won't. You're too tough to stop until you have what you want.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Yikes. This tarot card seems to indicate that someone in your life is being sneaky. You might not catch them at their antics before it's too late. So, be careful, Gemini. You don't need to hang out with people who aren't trustworthy. Stay sharp. The universe will eventually help you see who it is, but until then, don't be naive and overly trusting without knowing if it's safe to do so.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

As the homemaker of the zodiac, you understand people's need for stability in life. When people feel safe, they are able to focus on other things. Right now, you sense there's a need to provide some form of security, even if it's emotional. Your nurturing energy provides a respite from the world for a friend; and it's so sweet of you to be that shoulder to lean on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Today's tarot card indicates you'll be experiencing a type of loss. You might miss out on an opportunity or feel as if a situation passed you by because of poor timing. Loss can be hard to get over, but realize that you're still exactly where you need to be. If this thing didn't work out for you, something better will come your way in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Wipe that slate clean, Virgo. When you have to start from square one you get to create what you want. You are able to apply your knowledge and experience in such a way that you avoid problems and pitfalls. Today you have a great advantage. Loss and life have helped you to become smarter.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You are a collaborative spirit, and you value your time with people. So, today's Three of Pentacles tarot card is a chance for you to work with a team and see what happens when everyone puts their heads together. You don't have to be the lone wolf at work. People need you as much as you need their presence in your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You don't do well with cheaters. So, today when you hear that a person was cheated on, it makes you feel negative about their situation. You may ponder if the same thing could happen to you. Betrayal is a heart wound that is hard to get over. With time, you will heal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Give yourself a big pat on the back, Sagittarius. You get the recognition you have longed for and deserve. You may have struggled but here you are ... the winner. People see you for what you do and continue to do. When you get a thank you card or a bonus, remember to pass the lessons on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Swoon! Today's outlook is romantic. According to the Knight of Cups, this is going to be a romantic day for you. You have so many things to look forward to in the area of your relationships. You may not feel the love tonight, but this week, this tarot card says you will.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Ouch. No one likes to feel as if they are being controlled, and yet today you will demand more personal space so you can manage your life better. This may include limiting how much time you spend chatting on the phone or on your social media accounts. You may decide to leave alll your friends on read until further notice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You live your life like an open book, but when you shut the door, it's locked and sealed, never to be opened again. Things are moving quickly and it can be tough to keep up with the faster pace. You don't want to miss an opportunity, but that's not what will happen because you'll keep up the pace. You've got this!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.