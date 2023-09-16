3 Zodiac Signs May Act Impulsively On September 16, 2023

September 16, 2023, brings a challenging day to three zodiac signs, thanks to the cosmic transit of Moon conjunct Mars, and depending on what we do for a living or where our interests lie, this could be an outstandingly great transit or the one thing that does us in.

Probably the most 'typical' trait that comes with Moon conjunct Mars is the idea that it inspires impulsive behavior. We take chances and risks, which can be a good thing ... but this goes back to what we just said. It all depends on where your interests lie. We are not alone today, so we can't just impulsively jump into something simply because other people are involved. We can potentially cause them damage today if we are not careful.

Three zodiac signs are known for their impulsive nature, which are the zodiac signs that risk making the wrong moves at the wrong time. During Moon conjunct Mars, we aren't checking in with stuff like 'right timing.'

That's the kicker with impulsivity; it's not about asking whether or not it's the right time to do whatever we're about to do impulsively. It's about jumping in recklessly, without thought; this is where the whole concept of 'what we do for a living' comes in. We can jeopardize our work situations if we don't think things through before acting.

Nobody wants to lose their job because they did something stupid, especially if their intentions were golden. That's the problem with September 16, 2023 — Moon conjunct Mars doesn't consider the 'downside' to our actions. We're just go-go-go, with no thought of consequence. Our intentions are good, but that doesn't make our actions good. Look out for yourselves today, zodiac signs. Watch what you do and above all, think before you act!

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes may act impulsively on September 16, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's so much going on in your life right now that you need to call for a personal time out, and if you do this, you'll probably do it at the top of your lungs. You are feeling the pressure of a decision that needs your rapid attention and on September 16, 2023, you might find yourself saying 'yes' to something you don't necessarily agree with.

This could be life-changing, too, Taurus, and while you want to be agreeable, you can't help but feel as though you are being corralled into deciding against your will. During the transit of Moon conjunct Mars, you will end up going along with someone else's wishes, and even if you love that person to pieces, your impulsive agreement might lead to the complete uprooting of your life. Prepare to do some traveling after this one, Taurus.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because you feel like you are being hustled into deciding on something that you never really had the chance to think through, you might decide that it's best to just 'get it over with' and on September 16, 2023, that's where your mistake will be. During the transit of Moon conjunct Mars, you will not want to wait for a better time to accomplish whatever it is that pressures you so.

You will want to get it over with as soon as possible, and because you are impatient, you may ruin your chances in the future. Yes, it's true that you've been kept on hold for too long and shouldn't have to wait as long as you have, but jumping in now without thinking this one out is a definite mistake. With the Moon conjunct Mars transit, it's hard not to make mistakes, but you can be conscious of it beforehand. Don't jump in, Capricorn!

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The last thing you want is to be rushed into anything you aren't sure of. What's going to happen on this day, September 16, 2023, is that you won't want to be the one who disappoints a waiting crowd, and for their sake — this could be family or a group of friends — you will do something impulsive and without thought. This makes this risky because you don't know what you're doing.

You just said 'yes' without thinking, and now you must somehow live up to your expectations. During the transit of Moon conjunct Mars, this could also bring out your anger. You didn't want to be doing this! Now, here you are ... obligated. You don't feel like you're cut out for this 'job' and spend much of this day wondering how to get out of it. You leaped in, and now, all you want is OUT.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.