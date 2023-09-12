3 Zodiac Signs Restore Self-Respect & Love On September 13, 2023

Today brings us a tricky set of cosmic circumstances, and if we're wise, we can make it work for ourselves, and not only that, we can help to change our romantic lives for the better. During Moon opposite Saturn on September 13, 2023, we will be able to witness our own behavior and see how we enable the worst in our partners — and how we encourage them to enable the worst in us. This is pure Moon opposite Saturn material, as this transit focuses on what makes us fearful of confrontation for the purpose of keeping the peace.

Today, we will see three specific zodiac signs come to recognize the part they play in the enabling game that takes place during their relationship. What was once an exciting romance has now become a dance between two people who are so scared of each other that they are merely feeding the other person what they want because we fear the idea of real connection.

This means that rather than talk things out; we watch as everything in our romance falls into disarray; we boss each other around. We let things like personal hygiene fall to the side, and we quite simply do not encourage the good in each other.

This is the day that we see this and make the change. We cannot let this relationship become a bad reality TV show any longer, as that is definitely where it's heading. It's time to bring back the romance and the respect. It's time to encourage each other and stop enabling the most disgusting habits. We don't need to stoop to this level; we can restore our love and self-respect during the Moon opposite Saturn. Three zodiac signs will rise to the challenge.

Three zodiac signs restore love and self-respect during the Moon opposite Saturn on September 13, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've noticed that because you love your partner so much, you've sort of gotten yourself into that position where you let them be who they are, no matter what. You never really saw a problem with them until you saw yourself get in on their bad habits, and 'bad habits' are definitely what they have.

Their bad habits also happen to be fun, and this is the kind of fun that can't last because it's super unhealthy. During Moon opposite Saturn, you will see how their bad habits look on you, and it will snap you right out of your daze and into action.

The interesting thing is that this has a profound effect on your partner; if you change, they change. They will see that you are no longer interested in going downhill, and they will follow you. You are a great couple, and you mirror each other's actions. On this day, the actions will start to reflect conscientious choices.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you are a very confident and calm person, you can also be lazy when it comes to real confrontation, and at home, with your romantic partner, you've become outright nonverbal when it comes to saying anything that might rock the boat.

During Moon opposite Saturn on September 13, 2023, you will notice that all the two of you do is enable each other's worst traits, and while neither of you ever actually says anything about it, today is the day you feel that you're going to have to be the one.

You once felt like you were part of a real power couple, and now, you feel like you're in Slacker Central; neither of you rises to the challenge because you make no challenges for yourself. All that changes today. And you will both be on board for major changes.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have built a solid enough wall around yourself to let anyone in your life know that when you don't want to hear something, they need to back off and shut up. This is how it's gone down in your romantic life as well; when you don't want to hear it, you simply ignore what they say. And, during Moon opposite Saturn on September 13, 2023, you will start to realize that your partner just doesn't even bother to try anymore.

Perhaps you've scared them away, and now they only see you as approachable on 'certain' topics. The thing is, you know you need change, and you know you need their help and inspiration. Today is the day you allow them to speak up ... and that is good for you because what they have to say is positive and something you can easily work with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.