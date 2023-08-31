What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 1, During The Aries Moon

Decide what you want for yourself and this life. Hold close to your truth and dreams as you recognize there is a reason you can't forget about the divine calling pulling you closer to your fate. Even if you can’t yet see how it will all work out, believe and allow yourself to be guided by the universe.

The Moon shifts into Aries in the morning on Friday, September 1, calling you to rise like a warrior pursuing your passions. Just after the Super Full Blue Moon in Pisces, this is a chance to take what arose for you and commit to it with unwavering dedication as you embrace the path forward.

Even in the depths of retrograde season, with seven astral bodies currently moving through a phase of deep introspection, it’s important to honor your truth and declare, if only to yourself and the universe, what it is that lights a fire of inspiration within. Retrograde season isn’t only for reviewing past choices but it's also for returning to your truth — the part of your heart that you may have disregarded or avoided. While your path of purpose will constantly shift as you learn and grow, honoring this part of your inner self allows you to be guided more divinely in the future.

Take the reflections of this year's retrograde season. Let yourself feel empowered by the warrior Moon in Aries as you embrace your inner calling and dedicate yourself to manifesting the life you truly desire — and deserve. Don't worry about changing your mind or how it will come together. The only thing that matters now is the beat of your heart and your ability to trust in this part of you, which will continue attracting moments that confirm you are working with the universe — and not against it.

Manifesting with the warrior Moon in Aries asks you to believe so fervently in your intentions that there is no room for distrust or doubt. By embracing the power of attraction, you hold the intuitive faith that you know what is meant for you. By doing so, you will only continue to attract fortune and synchronistic moments on your soul path. The path will always appear as you walk it. So today, September 1, is simply about honoring your inner passion and allowing yourself to take the first step, always merely declaring your intentions to the universe.

You can embrace the warrior Moon energy of Aries by anointing yourself with the essential oils of geranium, frankincense, or patchouli oils. Adorn your temple with crystals representing this fire sign, like red jasper, carnelian, and citrine. For many of your rituals, incorporate the herbal properties of lavender, coriander, spearmint, and parsley, which symbolize Aries, and the element of fire. These resources can help you embrace the powerful energetic force of the Moon today, allowing you to align with the universe and manifest your intentions.

What each zodiac sign can manifest on September 1, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Courage

As the Aries Moon activates your sector of self, it’s time to embrace your inner warrior as you embark on a new chapter in your life. Create an offering with rosemary for healing, coriander for peace, and parsley for passion. Place a small red candle in the herbs and light bergamot incense for balance and motivation. As the candle burns, repeat your affirmation, allowing it to thoroughly burn out and then return it all to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am courageous in creating the life I dream of.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Conviction

Focus on your inner conviction to your truth as the warrior Aries Moon activates your sector of dreams and intuition. Create an intention jar using parsley, carnelian, and citrine. Add a few drops of frankincense essential oil and hold it over the flame of a violet candle. As you seal it with the wax, repeat your affirmation, and then place it in a south-facing area of your home to call in the fire energy of Aries.

Daily affirmation: I am dedicated to my inner truth and desires and will not let anyone or anything persuade me to create what I desire.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Focus

Spend time dedicating yourself to the dreams and changes you want to create as the warrior Aries Moon lights up this area of your life. Begin by anointing a white candle with frankincense essential oil, rolling it in crushed parsley, and lighting it. Next, hold the carnelian over the flame as you repeat your affirmation eleven times, and allow the candle to burn for the same time. Once the candle has been extinguished, leave it on your altar and carry the crystal to help increase your focus on your goals.

Daily affirmation: I am focused on my goals and the changes I want to initiate for greater alignment and truth.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Success

Allow yourself to focus on your professional success as the warrior Aries Moon creates momentum and focus in this sector of your life. Create a sacred altar space by creating a circle of sugar on an offering plate. Add a green candle in the center, anointed with olive oil, and place carnelian and citrine around it.

Once you’re ready, add in your written affirmation on a dollar bill, a business card, a key to an office, a check you write out to yourself, and any other items that represent success to you. Let the candle burn for ten minutes, a symbol of your professional life, and repeat your affirmation. Allow the altar to remain set up for ten days to call in the most potent manifestation for success.

Daily affirmation: I am destined for success in all that I do.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: New experiences

Open yourself up to the universe as you embrace new experiences and opportunities in your life as the Aries Moon invites you into a phase of more significant expansion. Begin by lighting a yellow candle and write down your affirmation on paper. As you repeat your affirmation, fold in parsley and coriander with your affirmation and bind it in a yellow ribbon. Take this and tie it onto a birch tree branch to invite new experiences and beginnings into your life.

Daily affirmation: I am open to new experiences, trusting the divine to lead me toward my soul’s fate.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Emotional strength

Allow yourself to embrace your inner strength and commitment to the phase of transformation you’re currently enmeshed within as the warrior Moon in Aries peaks. Lay out a red square of fabric, and place lavender, coriander, parsley, and carnelian inside. Sprinkle a bit of salt for protection, then repeat your affirmation while you tie up the four corners and bind it with a blue ribbon. Take this and place it somewhere privately; only you will see it until you’ve manifested the strength you seek.

Daily affirmation: I am honoring my deep emotional strength as I allow myself to transform and align more closely with the truth of my soul.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Romantic fearlessness

Embrace your inner warrior for love under the Aries Moon as it activates your romantic sector. Begin by anointing a red, gold, and black candle with bergamot essential oil and rolling them in parsley. Place them on your offering dish as a triangle and encircle them with rosemary for healing and protection. Once the candles are lit, please write down your affirmation on paper; as you repeat it aloud, safely burn it. As you close out your ritual, collect the cooled ashes and herbs in a small jar, placing them beneath a rose bush in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I am fearless in the pursuit of my heart.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Personal boundaries

Embrace the practice of personal boundaries as the warrior Aries Moon highlights your sector of well-being, helping you to take up arms to protect yourself and the life you’ve created. Take your ritual outside and create a circle of salt for protection. Adorn the circle with rosemary for healing and white rose petals for gentleness.

Place a single white candle inside the circle, and as you sit within your sacred space, light the candle and repeat your affirmation. Visualize this same circle of protection surrounding you in every moment while you allow the candle to burn thoroughly out. Once it has, leave it where it is and place the herbs and petals on top of it, pressing your hands into it and repeating your affirmation once more. Put a single rose petal under your pillow while you sleep.

Daily affirmation: I am safe in this moment and deserve to be treated sacredly by everyone.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Commitment to your truth

The Aries Moon activates your sector of joy, creativity, and commitment, helping you to dedicate yourself to your truth and create a life you love. Begin by anointing a blue candle, representing truth, with patchouli essential oil and rolling it in crushed lavender. Once you light it, please write down your affirmation five times on paper, then safely burn it using the candle's flame. Return the cooled ashes and lavender to the wind as you close out your ritual.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to my truth as I allow myself to honor my passions and feelings above all else.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Passion

Focus on embracing a more profound passion and love in your life as the warrior Aries Moon activates your sector of home and domestic intimacy. Create an offering using your written affirmation on pink paper, lavender for peace, coriander to heal heartbreak, and parsley for passion. Add a small cone of bergamot incense to your offering for greater balance, and then light the herbs surrounding it. You can strengthen your ritual by performing it by your front door, which is the entrance to your home's heart. Repeat your affirmation until the herbs have safely burned out, and then scatter the cooled ashes around your front steps.

Daily affirmation: I am joyfully creating a life of passion where I can embrace all the love I desire.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Self-advocacy

Embrace the power of speaking your truth as the warrior Aries Moon highlights themes around your communication sector. To begin, collect a small vial that can be worn around your neck or create a small pouch you can use.

Light an orange candle as you add rosemary, spearmint, and citrine, adding a few drops of geranium oil. As you seal it with the melted wax of the candle, repeat your affirmation and place it around your neck or in your clothing near your throat chakra to help you advocate authentically for yourself.

Daily affirmation: I am leaning into my self-worth as I advocate for myself and my dreams for the future.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Abundance

The warrior Aries Moon activates your sector of self-worth and finances as it helps you to grow your sense of abundance. Create an intention offering by creating a sacred space in your garden out of plain stones or carnelian to represent the sign of Aries. Place spearmint, lavender, and parsley inside, along with your written affirmation and a gold candle. Light the candle first, and then once you’ve repeated the affirmation eight times, a symbol of abundance, use it to light the herbs. Let everything burn safely out, and then cover it with the soil as you sprinkle cinnamon on top of luck.

Daily affirmation: I am a beacon of abundance as I naturally will attract inner and external wealth into my life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.