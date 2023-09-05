These 3 Zodiac Signs Finally Overcome Self-Doubt On September 6, 2023

One of the big bummers that we might experience on September 6, 2023, is this constant need to second guess ourselves. We may feel as though we are on to something like we're just about to solve the mystery of the universe, and the grandness of our idea compels us to move forward and strive for more and more, yet that one nagging thought continues to come up, and that thought is, 'What if I'm wrong?'

Today is dedicated to thinking, 'What if I'm wrong?' The feeling is prompted by a transit called Moon square Mercury, which works both ways on us: it inspires us to continue searching while continuously putting us in a position where we doubt ourselves. Catch 22, anyone?

During Moon square Mercury, we are intelligent and savvy. Still, we are also hyper-critical, and the problem with that today is that we are primarily critical of ourselves and our behavior. We feel like we're on the verge of some great discovery, but because we are so self-doubting, we don't let ourselves get to the place of victory. We fail ourselves before we advance, and we do it because we feel stuck in our heads. Three zodiac signs feel this heavily, which can make us feel very burdened on this day, September 6, 2023.

What's worse is that we may be doing some truly great work. This process is no thoughtless procedure; we have put in the time, and the effort, and whatever it is that we are about to discover might potentially be life-changing and fantastic, but we stop before we reach the top, and that is because Moon square Mercury lets us think that we're on the wrong track. It's frustrating, and the day's motto is 'so close yet so far' for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 6, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You know that you're on a roll today and you feel like you're so close to getting something done that you've been working steadily on for...months. You have a thing for excellence and when you get your hands into something, you become this creative genius that can't be stopped. While all this is incredibly admirable, the one problem with today, September 6, 2023, is that as soon as you come close to what you believe is success, you begin to doubt yourself.

During Moon square Mercury, that self doubt can become your undoing, as you start to question yourself over and over again. You may even come to think of yourself as a failure, which is the farthest thing from the truth, but you are working off of old destructive patterns, Gemini. You know this, but you also can't help but fall into them. Stand back and thing this through. Let your excellence rise to the top.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During the transit of Moon square Mercury on September 6, 2023, you will find that you are much more critical of everything than you usually are, and the one person you are taking to task in irrational ways is yourself. It's as if you won't believe in your ability to achieve. You know you can, and you know you have.

But this dang Moon square Mercury transit has you thinking you are somehow unworthy of being truly successful as if you are owed some personal failure just ... because. And that's the weird thing; you don't know why. You can't put a finger on why you deserve to fail because you know yourself as someone who tries very hard to accomplish. Today is all about you undermining your self-belief. It will pass, but wow, getting there is the hard part, isn't it, Scorpio?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you may feel on this day, September 6, 2023, is an excess of compassion for someone and that dreaded feeling that you cannot do enough for them. This kind of feeling goes out to people who work in the health fields, and during the transit of Moon square Mercury, many Pisces-born folks will find that they are more burdened by their own feeling of inability than they are by the actual case that's going on.

Say for instance, you want to help someone, but they are beyond your help; instead of doing what you can, you fall into despair and that does nothing to help anyone. On this day, Pisces, you will feel badly because you can't bring the perfect solution, and as much as you try, you tend to see it as your own personal failing. It's not a failing; don't take this personally ... you are doing the best you can.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.