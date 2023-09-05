These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Be Luckiest In Love On September 6, 2023

September 6, 2023 is a lucky day for three zodiac signs and their love lives. What an interesting day Wednesday will be, especially for lovers in relationships where both people are conscious of personal improvement.

While needing to be aware may sound obvious, the truth is not everyone gets together to spend a lifetime soul-searching to bring forth their best self for the sake of their partner. We often fall in love and carry on from there. Then, there are those couples who are seekers; they study philosophy and self-help; they seek higher wisdom and do it together. While there's no guarantee that these couples stay together or have higher success rates, at least there's the idea of bettering oneself, which these couples DO have in common.

September 6, 2023, brings us the perfect transit to compliment those who wish to improve spiritually and emotionally.

We are looking at the North Node trine Lilith, and this transit exists for those who wish to know the truth — about the world, their partners, themselves and life itself. During North Node trine Lilith, we will dig deep into our souls. What we will find will free us, and three zodiac signs will be the main archeologists on this day.

Lilith represents the unknown and perhaps our dark side. To be well-rounded individuals, we need to know who we are, meaning we need to admit to our darker nature and lighter side. When we know who we are, we can love more freely and with more honesty in our hearts.

On September 6, during the North Node trine Lilith, these three specific zodiac signs will feel very lucky about the life they've chosen to live with their romantic partners.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You aren't afraid to look at your dark side because you want to bring it into the light and be free of it altogether. Everyone has a dark side and feels like they are carrying around some secret or burden. In your case, you need to unburden yourself by sharing what's on your mind with your partner, who is loving and accepting of who you are.

This transit of North Node trine Lilith highlights your desire for safety and reassures you that you are on the right path. Both you and your partner will do this together. You'll dig deep and find the truths that need to be released and freed forever from your psyche. September 6, 2023, is a great day for you and your romantic partner, as you are both of the same mindset; you want emotional freedom and unburdened love.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel as though you are in a very progressive relationship. You're not doing things the old-fashioned way. Every action you take together is centered around progress and acquiring knowledge. You don't wait for things to improve when problems arise in your romantic relationship; instead, you tackle each head-on.

On September 6, 2023, you will have a situation that needs your attention, and as the two of you are known to do, you'll deal with it promptly. You are used to unearthing truths, and you don't fear them. During the transit of North Node trine Lilith, you'll once again be in that position where the two of you work very hard to get to the bottom of something that's been bothering you, and you experience the success that follows because you discover the answer, and it frees your mind.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While you may be a little pushier than your partner, you are both in total agreement about one thing: if an issue hurts the relationship, then you have to go at it until it's gone. You will both decide, on this day, September 6, 2023, that the time has come to do the dirty work and by that, we mean it's time to say what you mean and mean what you say.

The transit, North Node trine Lilith, is upon us, and that means we're leaving 'polite' over there with the fraidy-cats; you and your partner are fearless crusaders in the war against relationship issues, and you will both confront your demons on today, and you will 'exorcise' them as well. You have one goal, and that is to stay together and grow. If something from the past crops up, you will make sure you acknowledge it and get rid of it. Your day will be both hard and rewardingly wonderful today, Leo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.