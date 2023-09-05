These 3 Zodiac Signs See The Red Flags In Their Relationship On September 6, 2023

We all want the perfect love story. We've wanted this since we first knew that 'someday' we'd fall in love and hopefully end up in a great relationship. We started to build up our ideal; who could fit the mold? Who would be the perfect person to compliment us, the absolutely number one person to complete us?

In the same way that people do not get married with the idea in their mind of 'when will we get divorced,' it goes the same for being in a relationship. We aren't thinking about what's wrong because, in all honesty, we don't want to know if something is wrong. And on September 6, 2023, we will experience what we didn't want to know and ignore it.

There's something wrong with our relationship. Nobody's said it aloud yet, so there's a good chance we can get away with kidding ourselves for a while longer. Still, that nagging idea is in there. This isn't right. We are picking up on warning signs that tell us clearly to confront the topic now or end the whole thing where it stands. The transit of the North Node trine Lilith is pushing us to acknowledge that someone is wrong. On September 6, 2023, three zodiac signs will face that unwanted truth.

We want to succeed in these relationships, yet when the warning signs are all around us, how can we ignore them? And more, what happens if we DO ignore them? Do things get worse? Three zodiac signs will come to know just how forceful North Node trine Lilith can be when ignoring dangerous warning signs in a romantic relationship.

These three zodiac signs see where they have relationship problems starting September 6, 2023.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Recently, you witnessed something that your romantic partner did that upset you. You didn't say anything about it because you naturally assumed that it was either a mistake or that they just let something slip, and hey, we're all human, so we make that occasional mistake, right? And then, you saw it happen repeatedly, and now it's hitting you that maybe your partner IS like this, and you aren't pleased with this new addition to the relationship.

During North Node trine Lilith, you'll be able to see that there really and truly is something wrong clearly, but your desire to keep things cool and calm will override your desire to say something about it. You will ignore the warning signs on September 6, 2023, hoping that things will smooth out as time passes. Will they? That remains to be seen, Cancer.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The last thing you want to know is that the relationship that you've poured your heart and soul into is turning into a train wreck. On September 6, 2023, you will be influenced by the transit, North Node trine Lilith, which allows you to see into your partner's dark side, and that turns out to be your biggest mistake. You absolutely do not like what you see, but you've also invested this enormous chunk of time into this person and you don't want to see it come to an end, simply because you've discovered their 'dark side.'

This is how you ignore the warning signs. Your partner is not being true to you, and you really don't want to see that. You are still in denial, Virgo, as you can't believe that anyone would turn on another in the way you suspect your partner has turned on you. The signs are all there; it's up to you to heed to them or ignore them.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There isn't a cell in your body that wants to see what you just saw, but now that you see it, it can't be unseen, and that has to do with your romantic partner's behavior. They are clearly not being upfront with you about something and you are stricken with dread over the idea of what this person is actually hiding from you.

During North Node trine Lilith on September 6, 2023, you will have a choice: confront your partner and have a fight about what it is that bothers you so profoundly, or turn your cheek and ignore them, believing that this is the way to get past it all. Does that ever work? Here's the thing: you can't live with what you saw, and if you try to, you'll only end up putting off the confrontation for another day. You'll stress until that day comes, so do yourself a favor, don't ignore the warning signs. Speak up, because there is no such thing as 'forever holding your peace.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.