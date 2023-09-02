The September 3 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

Venus returns after a long retrograde process today, and when Venus is in town, so is love. We're looking at a day with loving surprises as September 3, 2023, ushers in a new season of romance for three lucky zodiac signs.

We're still working with Aries Moon energy, which can only benefit us, too. We feel more confident today than we have since June. It's as if a load has been taken off our shoulders, and in a way, it has. Venus was in retrograde and now ... she's back. We can look forward to the restoration of our romantic lives.

What we may experience on this day is a change of heart or a change in the person we love. We may have been on the brink of despair where this person is concerned, but we have to give ourselves this one thing: never give up on them. We may have thought this relationship would be harder to deal with than we might have liked, but we never gave up.

During Venus direct, during an Aries Moon, we see our stamina and endurance pay off. We will feel good about ourselves because we are strong and determined. This adds to our confidence in days to come.

On September 3, 2023, three zodiac signs will see how every moment of their romantic lives has been both a test and a victory. We may even shout 'hooray' by the end of the day, as that feeling of relief is pervasive. We truly did get through the storm, and here we are, ready to write another brilliant chapter in the book of our love. These three zodiac signs will start that chapter today, September 3, 2023.

Love horoscopes are luckiest for three zodiac signs on September 3, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

September 3, 2023, restores order to a relationship that you tried very hard to keep up but thought you might be losing the battle with. You'll find that with Venus moving in direct motion, the state of your love life will return to its orderly fashion. Your romantic partner will seem more at ease, instantly putting you at ease, too. Whatever tension between you over the last few weeks is melting away as if it had no real importance.

If there were lessons to be learned, then you've learned them. However, you can know one thing: the tension never deterred you. You felt it and so did your partner, but neither of you gave up the ghost. You both knew it was a passing phase and that you'd get it all back at some point soon. Well, September 3, 2023, brings that day. Welcome back to love, Cancer.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Gone are the days when you tell yourself nothing is wrong and you're a master of love and romance. You've seen your ups and downs and you've come to realize that even though you're a 'star,' you are also just like the rest of us, a person who wants to be loved and wants to love another person.

During the return of Venus on September 3, 2023, you will remember that all is fair in love and war. With this knowledge, you'll know that you can return to your love in the same way Venus returns to its direct motion. This one's on you, Leo; you owe your partner a fighting chance, so bring the love, the passion ... bring yourself back from that stressed-out place and claim the love that has always been your own. Live your life, Leo. Enjoy your life.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

On September 3, 2023, you will clearly see where you went wrong and how today allows you to forgive yourself. Wow, this is no ordinary day for you, and as Venus stations direct at this time, you will set yourself straight. In a moment of true forgiveness, you will simultaneously free yourself, opening the gates for all the love in your life to pour freely towards you.

You are no longer in your way. Your defenses are down and obliterated because your self-forgiveness has let you know you no longer need them. You feel alive and magnetic as if all you can attract to yourself is goodness, and you will do this very well today. Today is the day someone very, very special reaches out to you. Stay open. Believe in yourself, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.