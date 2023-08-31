The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Change For Love On September 1, 2023

OK, it's September 1, 2023, and a few of us are not only ready for big things to happen, we're ready to make the changes needed in order to make way for those big things. We need change in all departments, and the one place where we can create this kind of changes with another person is at home, in the relationship department. Let's start with our love life and see what we can do on this day, during the inspiring transit of Moon conjunct Neptune, to help get us to a new place in our ever-growing romance.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune, we tend to overthink things; however, that's not a bad thing in this case. What's going on, for three zodiac signs in particular, is that when we overthink, we actually come up with plans; and plans are exactly what we need to jumpstart this month off the right way. We need change in our love lives and that doesn't mean a complete rerouting, but more along the lines of focusing in on what already works with the intention of making it even better. We can always get better, right?

For three zodiac signs, the kicker will be all about getting what inside our heads outside and manifested as reality. We know we want change, but that may bring up the idea that we, ourselves, have to do some of that changing as well. Are we up for it? Yes, we are. Now, let's see if our partners will at least meet us halfway. Which zodiac signs are completely down for change on September 1, 2023 during Moon conjunct Neptune?

On September 1, three zodiac signs are likely to change for love.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You love the idea of change, as long as you can estimate where that change is going to take you. You like your security and you love knowing what's going on; you aren't fond of surprises, so when you tell your partner on September 1, 2023, that you need change, you will be very specific with the details of this request.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune, you feel the need to express yourself, mainly because you don't want to live in a dream world any longer; you want to manifest those dreams and put them to good use with the person you love and trust most — your romantic partner. Because this person is very special to you, you feel you can trust them with your simply requests, and you can. Let the changes begin, as everything is going to work out in your favor at this time, Cancer.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You aren't as soft spoken as your partner might wish for you to be when you ask for change, so it's in your best interest to approach them with a calm and cool attitude. You aren't hear to chew their ear off; you want things to go your way because you believe 'your way' will benefit everybody involved, and you'd be right.

You've got some amazing ideas running around in that mind of yours, and during Moon conjunct Neptune on September 1, 2023, you'll feel that it's a better idea to share those idea than to keep them to yourself. You know the relationship needs an occasional booster shot, and that's what today is all about for you. You will administer the suggestion of trying something new, and your relationship will heal as a result. Good going, Virgo.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've had the idea of switching things up in the relationship dynamic for months now, and what better time to start implementing some of those changes than on the first day of September. This month has always been synonymous of change and revitalization, and you can't help but think that you and your romantic partner could easily apply some of that positive thinking to your love life.

You'd be correct in assuming this, too! What you have on your side today is the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune, which will have you compartmentalizing the aspects of change so that you can get very specific with what needs to take place. Your partner will come along for the ride, in fact, they may even suggest things of their own accord — and good for them. This could turn out to be even better than you thought, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.