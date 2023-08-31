3 Zodiac Signs Say, 'No' To Their Partners On September 1, 2023

Sometimes 'no' is the only option. Let's face it: Sometimes, our romantic partners seriously push the envelope and ask us to do things or participate in stuff we are not interested in. Today, September 1, is one such day, and while saying 'no' to a partner isn't always the easiest thing in the world for SOME zodiac signs, it's quite natural for others. On this day, during the 'just say no' transit of Moon opposite Mars, we will be saying no with a smile on our faces. This transit appeals to the fiery zodiac signs, the ones who aren't afraid to be in opposition to their opponent, which in this case is ... their romantic partner.

We all get it; romance eventually ends up being about compromise ... that is, if it's going to last, right? I mean, we don't get away with having it our way forever, and at some point, we will have to make concessions so that we don't come across as dictators. Right? Well, one of the downfalls to the gracious act of compromise is that on occasion, as it just happens to be today, our partners will request something of us that simply merits a flat-out "NO WAY." Of three particular zodiac signs, we will say 'no' to our loved ones today because ... reasons. Yeah, reasons.

We don't have to explain why we're saying no. We feel the NO is NO; if we say it, we mean it, and it shouldn't have to come with a dance. The three zodiac signs that say 'no' to their partner today are those with NO problem saying 'no.' September 1 brings out all there is in the transit of the Moon opposite Mars, which means a lot of NO will be said on this day. Who's saying 'no' today?

These three zodiac signs will tell their partner 'no' on September 1, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are more than willing to do just about anything for your romantic partner, in fact, you've proved this to them by landing where you are today. You followed them wherever they went to show your undying loyalty, and while that loyalty still remains strong and true, you are so NOT up for their latest scheme and you are definitely going to put your hoof down on this one, Taurus.

When you go stubborn, you do it like a boss, and while saying 'no' to the person you love isn't your favorite thing to do, what they are asking of you now, during the transit of Moon opposite Mars, is so ridiculous and outlandish, that you'll be screeching with laughter AS you tell them, "NO." They may even get a kick out of your reaction, as they know you very well and they know you always go along with them. The good part is that they will respect your opinion, and you'll both work it out ... somehow.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes you speak faster than your mind works, and so when you say an immediate and prompt NO to a request put forth by your romantic partner on this day, September 1, 2023, you might even be shocked at how fast it came out of your mouth.

During the transit of Moon opposite Mars, you act first and think later, but in this case, there's no going back on that 'no' as you are so NOT INTO what your partner has asked of you. So much so that your 'no' is like a switch that completely turns you off ... and they will see this. You tend to be a little harsh when you make up your mind, and you definitely let people know that you are an immovable object; you can't be budged, persuaded, cajoled or coerced. When you say 'no' you mean 'no' and that's the end of that. Take it or leave it, 'no' is the operative word here.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are one of those people who does not budge when you don't want to budge, and on September 1, 2023, you won't be budging. You cannot be manipulated or moved to do something you don't want to do, and nobody knows it better than your romantic partner, who will make the mistake of trying to change your mind on this day.

However, 'this day' comes with Moon opposite Mars, which is like a barracks for your opinion, and apparently your romantic partner forgot how stoic you can be when you aren't in the mood to go along with someone else's idea of what's best for you. You know what's best for you, and suggestions fall on deaf ears today, where you are concerned, Sagittarius. No means no, and if your romantic partner can't get through their heads, then they are the ones who are going to have a very rough time with today's transit.

