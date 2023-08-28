Today's love horoscope for August 29, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 29, 2023:

Aries

You've finally found the love you've been waiting for, Aries—today's one of those incredible days where romance seems to see you where you are. You don't have to go far to meet someone and feel instant chemistry. Today's Moonbeam to Jupiter and Uranus can bring fortune to your online dating profile.

Taurus

Romance brings a bit of sweetness into your life, Taurus. Today, the alignment of planets is conducive to a wonderful evening with your significant other. If you still need to schedule something special with your partner, consider inviting them to a movie or dinner sometime this week.

Gemini

Be optimistic about love. During this year's retrograde season, it's easy to feel shocked or disappointed about love and relationships. However, today, things begin to look up for you. Let go of the past, and don't hold on to yesterday. It's essential to look ahead and live in the moment ... doing so will attract good love and luck.

Cancer

You've got a bit of confidence today, and it could be that Venus retrograde coming to a near close is starting to bring hope into your heart. If you've been thinking about asking someone out or making the first move towards someone you find interesting, today is perfect for taking a chance and seeing where things go.

Leo

The only way to know if someone is interested in you is to ask. With so many planets retrograde, you may feel like holding on to your emotions and keeping things to yourself. Today, be more open and expressive. Don't let shyness stop you from potentially finding the love of your life. You won't know what they think or feel if you don't ask.

Virgo

Nothing is impossible with love; today something amazing could happen in your relationship. You may find it easier to talk about the idea of reconciliation with an ex you've been talking to. Red flags seem worked out, and you're both on the same page. Today can be a day that your heart feels hopeful, and things move in a way you've wanted them to.

Libra

Breakups happen, but sometimes they are what you want. You're not ready to let someone go, but at the same time, you realize friendship might be the best option for your relationship. The distance between you and your partner will become more apparent, and if someone is going to bring the subject up, it may be you.

Scorpio

Today, see the good in others. Getting caught up in someone's past or mistakes is easy. But today's retrograde mix helps you to look beyond a person's past mistakes and see their potential. You will want to avoid setting high expectations that you both get disappointed if things aren't perfect immediately. However, you may find it much easier to talk things through as you both try harder to make your love work.

Sagittarius

Today, you can look deeper into yourself and figure out what you want from love. Some days, you prefer your single life, and then there are others when you wish to be part of a relationship. It's confusing at times, but with a bit of self-patience and time, you feel what your heart longs for and truly wants today.

Capricorn

It's essential to manage your stress, Capricorn, especially regarding finances. Today, things that bother you also impact other areas of your life. Be gentle with yourself. Sometimes, the greatest gift you can give your partner is space so you can work on the things that cause you to worry.

Aquarius

You love travel, Aquarius. It's time to plan a trip out of town with your partner. Today's astrology gives a delightful energy toward international travel plans. If you're getting married next year and want to book a cruise or international honeymoon, spend some time today to see what is involved.

Pisces

It's time to move on, Pisces. You give so much of yourself to everything you do. Even when you break up with someone, you often wait to date so they can work on the problem. Today, it's time to close the door and let yourself move on without guilt. Things may change, but the stars permit you to see what the future holds for you next.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.