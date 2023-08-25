The Daily Horoscope For Saturday, August 26, 2023

We have the Moon leaving Sagittarius to enter the sign of Capricorn where it will transit for the next two days. Here's how this energetic earth sign's energy affects our horoscope for Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes, you have to detach to get the type of result you want. Today's Moon leaves dynamic Sagittarius to enter your hard-working career sector. A Moon in Capricorn for the next few days makes this a prime time to focus on your career. Take a proactive approach to your professional life. Update your profile photo on personal and business profiles. Do a mini-check of your name online to see what search results appear. Even if you're not job hunting, update your resume and cover letter to feature your best accomplishments. You can also contact old colleagues on LinkedIn to keep in touch.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It takes a lot of planning to go on business trips or ensure your job licenses, course requirements and other work areas are up-to-date. Today, when the Moon enters Capricorn, it's a good time to look into any courses you want to take. If there's a seminar you're interested in and enjoy your company to pay for, submit the request with your proposal. If you need to ask for time off or plan an upcoming vacation, the next two days are ideal for sorting the details out and getting your submissions in.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's Moon enters your sector of secrets and shared resources. You may receive some unexpected money from a job in the form of a bonus check or a perk. Today's best for clearing out your computer's cache and doing file backups (it is Mercury retrograde, you know!). If you have a lot of old files that you need to discard or forms that you still need to fill out for assets, wills, trusts, etc., the next few days are prime for doing so.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Having a partner to bounce ideas and plans around is always better. Today, you get abundant support from the Moon as it begins a transit in Capricorn, your partnership sector. It's the perfect time to schedule a working lunch date with a colleague. If you have recently started a nonprofit organization or a business and need to recruit for critical roles, the next few days are ideal for writing your job descriptions or reviewing letters of interest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You don't need to become the next Ironman (or Ironwoman), but the Moon in Capricorn may put a desire in your body to get as fit as possible. The Moon in Capricorn sets the tone for an athletic few days, including a run in the park or a reactivation of your gym membership card. The determined energy of Capricorn works well with your courageous personality, especially while retrograde season urges you to make essential changes in your life on a personal level. If you're going

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's sweet love, but sometimes love has to be tough. Today, you set boundaries in your romantic life and remain firm. During the Moon in Capricorn, you have an idea of your dealbreakers and won't feel afraid to voice them. If you still need to meet the type of people you want to meet on dating apps, update your profile to be more specific on expectations. If you've felt like your current relationship isn't working out the way you hoped, plan a dinner date to discuss your feelings and aim to do the work as a couple to make things better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Creating a space to call your home that feels comfortable and cozy is work. It's incredible how much you can accomplish to organize your personal space when the Moon is in Capricorn for the next few days. With Labor Day weekend around the corner, the next few days can be used to plan an upcoming DIY project you want to do over the long weekend. You can pin ideas for your project on Pinterest, see where to buy the products you will need, and find out which family members or friends are interested in pitching in to paint (and eat pizza).

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There's a time and place for challenging conversations, and with the Moon in Capricorn, you may have something important to discuss with your boss at work. The Moon in Capricorn can help you navigate the conversational waters so you're less emotional about a stressful subject. You can readily detach and focus on the facts. Today and tomorrow, if you have a business meeting on the schedule be sure to have your notes handy and points of discussion complete.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to make some money, Sagittarius. The Moon in Capricorn points to money-making opportunities outside of the realm of your current job. You should find a new way to monetize and bring an extra income into your life. If you've often thought of starting a blog or website, today is a good day to purchase your domain name. If you already own a website, you can begin to see how you'd like for that website to work by picking out sites to model yours after or planning layout ideas on applications like Figma or WebFlow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is your day, Capricorn, and when the Moon enters your sign, it can bring out your more sentimental and caring side. The next few days focus on self-love and self-care. You may feel sleepier the next few days, so take time for relaxation and unloading any unnecessary stress you've experienced this week. Make use of journalling. If you have a therapist or have a few unused appointments on a mental health plan, like BetterHelp or TalkSpace, this is a great time to book your next meeting.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies and endings. And when the Moon is in this space, you can feel something is off but unable to put your finger on it. You may need to talk to someone about a problem or strongly oppose argumentative individuals. Today, be sensitive to your thoughts and feelings. Don't dismiss intuition when you sense your instincts are trying to tell you something.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friendship is the glue that binds hearts together, and during the Moon in Capricorn, you're aware of the power of people in your life. Make this time memorable by planning a lunch or dinner date with someone you care about. If it's been a while since you've connected with your best friend, reach out and plan to do something fun together. It's good to be in touch with the people who care for you, and the next few days set the stage for fun.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.