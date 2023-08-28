3 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Daily Horoscopes On August 29, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 29, 2023. Today is a good day for tapping into your creative side! And it doesn't have to be something in the artistic arena. It can even be in the arena of science experiments, coding, and more. If you have never used creative prompts before, give them a try to let your imagination shine. You can even engage in a friendly competition with your best mates and come up with something intriguing.

Saturn in Pisces opposite Sun in Virgo is the main astrological energy of the day. But the Sun isn't alone in the sky. It's forming a conjunction aspect with Lilith. This means some of you may face challenges from authority figures if you are trying to do something different. They don't want anyone to steal their thunder and are willing to suppress innovation to get their way. How are you going to trump this obstacle?

If you feel called to, a journaling exercise in the evening will help you close out the day on a positive note. You can even indulge in scrapbooking or doodling to align with your creative side and make your ideas more immediate. It's a great way to manifest your desires as well. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 29, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with beautiful daily horoscopes on August 29, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today will be a restful and relaxing day for you. Even the pace of the day will be slow and meandering. Some of you may not be in the mood to do much too, whether in your workplace or at home. Don't force yourself to do more if that happens. If you tune into yourself now, the universe will surprise you by dropping interesting situations on your path that will trigger your inner wisdom.

The transiting Moon in Aquarius may be squaring off with Scorpio, but it's still in your corner today. Aren't you tired of people typecasting you a certain way? Why should you be the intense one who is overly concerned with sexuality and not be the futuristic maverick who brings new change into the world? The energy today is here to remind you not to pigeonhole yourself.

Also, if you feel called to, engage with your friends in the second half of the day. An impromptu gathering may be just what you need to take the day from good to great. And if your significant other is part of the mix, even better! Glitter and sparkles will be lucky for you today.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, take it easy today and be gentle with yourself. Interesting conversations, fun gatherings, and relaxing experiences are in store for you... if you allow yourself to go with the flow of things. It's a full moon day tomorrow, so don't be surprised if your intuition seems to be at its peak right now. For some of you, the day will also bring circumstances to your doorstep that will call upon your inner reserves of patience. Can you stay clear-headed?

Mars has officially moved into Libra today. So if you feel a boost of power, strength, and focus infuse your spirit, now you know why. This also means, the next thirty days or so will be extremely productive for you, in your own way, if you are so inclined. Take advantage of this Martian energy and let it deepen your social networks and standing.

Engaging with your family and loved ones is also highlighted for today. So if you can, spend time with those who matter the most to you. Even a phone call will suffice if you have a hectic schedule and are not in town. Some of you may benefit from building a “grounding box” for yourself. All you need is a small wooden container and some (small) round crystals. Stirring the crystals around with your fingers will help you find peace in times of stress.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your manifestation powers are at their peak today, Pisces. What are you going to do? If you want to accomplish something, whether a small goal or a big one, now's the time to plan a ritual and get the ball rolling. For some of you, art is the fastest way for you to manifest what you desire. It can be a poem, a painting, or even a piece of mixed media. Let your heart guide you on this.

Saturn retrograde is in your corner today. Yes, it may bring back old lessons and make you do the same homework twice, but it's here to help you strengthen your resolve and not give in to temptations. This is especially true with Sun conjunct Lilith at the opposite end of the sky in Virgo.

Today is also a good day to turn inward and discover your inner authority. If you have been hurt by authority figures in the past, journal your feelings about those experiences and the life lessons you can draw from it. Just make sure not to blame yourself for everything. Nobody forced them to behave badly with you. As for the matter of ignorance, nobody knows everything. So you must find it within yourself to have compassion for the things you didn't know but now do.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.