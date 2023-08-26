3 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Daily Horoscopes On August 27, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 27, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Today is a great day for focusing on your dreams and your monetary goals for the future. What do you want your life to look like three years from now? Where can you invest your time, energy and efforts to reap rewards in the future? If you are part of a union and the strikes are not bringing any resolution, can you all create a new path for yourself and eliminate the dependence? It's time to be brave now and do what feels right rather than what will be approved of by arbitrary rules of society.

Moon in Capricorn is the main astrological driver of the day. Don't let your emotions get the best of you at this time. Nevertheless, leaning into the messages of your subconscious will help you plan better. This will be especially true once the transiting Moon forms a conjunction aspect with Pluto in the latter half of the day and things that were buried suddenly come to light. Who's the hero and who's the villain? Those of you who are trying to make something of yourself will find yourself facing such a question.

If you feel called to, today's a good day to indulge in a visualization meditation. It can be about your future, meeting your soulmate or something else. Let your heart guide you to the right track and the right theme. Clear quartz pendants will enhance the experience. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 27, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with beautiful daily horoscopes on August 27, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the energy is in your favor today, but you may sabotage your good luck if you allow insecurities or self-esteem issues to get in the way. Some of you were raised in environments that battered your sense of self and made you falsely believe that you are weak or incompetent. For others, your natural sensitivity makes you take things to heart, which most would consider inconsequential. If you remind yourself that you deserve good things and opportunities, you won't walk away from what is meant for you.

Moon in Capricorn and Saturn and Pisces are your main astrological influences today. The desire to keep pushing and not take a break may suddenly crop up for you. Don't let it take root. Sometimes, doing too much can harm rather than help, making you slower in the long run. A steady pace with significant breaks will help you go the distance better.

If you feel called, do a journaling exercise tonight and answer the following questions. What would you do if you had no barriers and nobody telling you that you can't do something? Who is your role model? What do you think are the qualities a best friend needs to possess? Blue crystals will help you anchor yourself to the here and now while allowing you to continue benefiting from your intuitive gifts.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, mother wounds may surface for some of you today. You are still on the best horoscopes list because it will enable you to make peace with your past and move forward with a lightness in your soul. A cord-cutting exercise can expedite this for you. Don't force yourself to do this if it doesn't feel right now. There may be some unresolved issues still lurking in your subconscious.

Jupiter trine, Moon trine and Mercury are in your corner today. If you invest your time and energy wisely, whether in a relationship, a business or an investment account, you will reap your rewards and wins. Don't let your emotions get the better of you. Don't let delusions set in.

Today is also a good day to go into introvert mode. The more peace and quiet you have, the clearer you can think. This is especially important for those who burn out easily or suffer from chronic malaise or tiredness. Pay attention to the foods you eat as they can aid you energetically or do the opposite.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the more you walk solo now, the better your future will be. You are in your authority era right now. How can you tune into yourself and know your desires if you are constantly surrounded by people trying to influence your thoughts and actions? It doesn't mean you must distance yourself from your friends and loved ones. It means solitary walks or journaling will help you stay true to yourself.

Mercury Retrograde in Virgo and Moon in Capricorn are weirdly in your corner today. As earth sign energies, they don't work well with your fiery nature. Somehow, this is just what you need to ground yourself in the here and now. Take it easy as you lean into your cosmic beneficiaries. Trust and faith will see you through to the end.

Also, if you feel called to, do a solar ritual with candles today to help you with your manifestations. You will need a yellow or golden candle for this. Start by carving the Elder Futhark rune of the Sun on the candle and then light it while you hold your desire in your mind and heart. You can enhance the power of your ritual by using scented candles that make you feel more energetic, like the essence of orange or cinnamon.

