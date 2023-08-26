3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 27, 2023

Here we have a day that makes the best of what we've got going on cosmically, and for those of us in the know, we 'know' there's a lot of challenging aspects going on, and those aspects will influence us as we go. We know that we've just come into Mercury retrograde, which will always be a point of contention, especially regarding love and how we communicate in our relationships.

That's why today's concrete transit of Moon trine Mercury is like a drink of cold water ... it's this transit that comes to us on August 27, and it's this transit that lets us work with the retrograde vibes. Yes, it's possible to work and communicate well during this time, as long as we have Moon trine Mercury.

Three zodiac signs are fortunate in this way, as this is what we need and are OPEN to. That's the whole kicker right there. We can't be deterred by what we feel is an obstacle. Obstacles are always around us, and yes, while Mercury is in retrograde, we tend to focus more on the challenges than the path itself. With the help of Moon trine Mercury, we can finally concentrate on the actual path. This is the path of love, romance and our connection with our partner.

At this point, everyone is welcome to join in on the Moon trine Mercury vibe, but the three zodiac signs mentioned here today will work their magic to the utmost. We feel like magicians today, as we can bring together the forces of nature so that we can exist beautifully in love and partnership.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 27, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have realized that you are not powerless regarding your relationship or during oddball events like Mercury retrograde. One of the things that boosts your confidence today is the transit of Moon trine Mercury, which adds to your sense of purpose. You don't feel like a satellite in space, hovering around a love relationship, waiting for a signal from Mission Control.

You are in charge today, and that is because you are a Gemini and the Mercury influences are all around you. This is your territory. You know Mercury very well, and with a trine in place, it's bound to go well for you. You'll find that conversations trip off the tongue, as they say, and the gift of gab might be quite seductive. You feel fearless and nervous in all the right ways, and you plan to use these delightful skills to charm your romantic partner.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today, August 27, 2023, you may notice that while the world around you seems to be walking around like chickens without heads, you are at the center of it all, feeling rather confident and cool about ... everything. You may notice that your friends are driving themselves crazy when it comes to their relationships as nothing seems to be going right with them, and yet, here you are, and all is well in your romantic world.

It feels good and you have no reason to put it to the test. You are experiencing the bonus that comes with the transit Moon trine Mercury, and it will have both you and your partner feeling as though you've been spared from the weird wreckage of the Mercury retrograde effect. You're not complaining. You're quite grateful for being bypassed on August 27, 2023. Walk on by, retrograde, nothing to see here.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today just 'falls in your lap' as you weren't expecting things to go so smoothly regarding your relationship. You've been slightly ticked off at how 'real' Mercury retrograde can be. Now that you experience how Moon trine Mercury counteracts the retrograde 'drag,' you feel like you've been reprieved. This could be a perfect day for you and your love partner.

Why now try things out for a test run? You feel good, they feel good and it doesn't seem like the obstacle course is in full swing, so if you're smart — and you are VERY smart, you might as well take advantage of the good vibes and promising ways. Because it all comes as a surprise, today may be much sweeter than ever imagined. Go you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.