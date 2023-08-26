3 Zodiac Signs Hear An Apology They've Hoped For On August 27, 2023

Mars in Libra, today's main transit and influencer of the lives of three zodiac signs, will show us what it's like to be thrown off guard. This transit, which falls today, August 27, 2023, is just what we need to shift our perspective. It is during Mars in Libra that we experience what we do not expect.

In this case, for the three zodiac signs involved, we're looking at hearing from people from the past ... OR resolving a situation that we never in a million years thought would or could be resolved. For some, that looks like receiving an apology from someone in our lives, and more than from someone we'd never expect to do such a thing.

The thing about apologies is that, in the beginning, we want them badly. If we've been hurt, we want the person who hurt us to own their responsibility and 'fess up to what they've done. We can't stand the idea that we let our guard down enough just to accept that someone could walk all over us, and during Mars in Libra, the very thing we don't expect to happen will, indeed, happen. That is, we will hear from the person who did us wrong and come to hear them apologize to us.

Even if it's writing, even if it's not in person ... we will sense the sincerity in their apology, and there's a good chance that they will not deliver this apology in person simply because their pride won't let them go 'that far.' Still, they seem to be fairly earnest with their words and we will believe them, which will do us a lot of good. It's healthy to feel this kind of completion and apologize for certain karmic actions. These three zodiac signs will get their apologies on August 27, during Mars in Libra.

The zodiac signs finally hear the apology they've been waiting for on August 27, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Well, the one thing YOU know is that if someone is going to apologize to you, they are more than likely doing it for themselves because they just can't handle the guilt anymore. That's fine with you. You never expected an apology, as the person who hurt you never seemed content enough to care about what you need.

So, on August 27, 2023, when the universe uses the transit of Mars in Libra to get you an apology from that one person in your life who seriously owes it to you, you will be shocked ... but calm about it all. The irony is that this apology is something you've dreamed of having ... perhaps for years, and now that it's here, it's no biggie. It's anti-climactic. Too little, too late. It's time to press on to bigger and better things. Carry on.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

On August 27, 2023, you may not know what to do with yourself or your emotions as you receive a long-overdue apology that sets things in order. During the transit of Mars in Libra, the person who owed you this apology came to terms with what they've done and now wants to make amends. OK, all is good with that, but now that they've apologized, you wonder what you should do with it all.

Should you let them back into your life or just smile, accept and move on? You will feel perplexed because it seems to be coming out of nowhere and is unsettling. On one hand, you're happy to know this person was contrite enough to apologize and on the other hand, their apology brings up all the sadness once again, as if the pain happened only yesterday. Still, it's a good thing and you'll be just fine.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll receive word on this day, August 27, 2023, from someone in your past that you once loved very, very much. Your relationship went sour years ago, and you've always held them responsible for ruining it. During Mars in Libra, this person will feel compelled to reach out to you and apologize for their part in destroying the relationship. You might resent them for their grand apology.

They are sincere and trying to be kind. However, 'hindsight is 20-20,' and it's clear that while they see the error of their ways, it's a little too convenient for them to apologize NOW as opposed to back then when they were actively destroying your heart. Ah, well, life goes on. You got the apology you never thought was coming, and it feels ... weak and unsatisfying. To better days!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.