Luck In Love Runs Out For 3 Zodiac Signs On August 27, 2023

Well, you can't win 'em all. Today proves that point. We're looking at how a transit like Sun opposite Saturn can upset the most well-laid plans, especially when those plans revolve around love, romance and trying to make someone love us. It's not always meant to be, as we will find out today. The interesting part is that this isn't hard to accept. We may feel our luck in love has run out, but we're also wise enough to know that maybe that's what is best right now. That's why when the Sun opposite Saturn comes to us on August 27, 2023, only three zodiac signs take this transit the way it should be.

We've not run out of luck during Sun opposite Saturn. We are being prevented from running into a situation that might end up much worse than we thought. Sure, we may feel the universe is conspiring against us, but something inside us registers that thought as untrue. Nothing is against us. It's just bad timing, and that's a concept we can cope with. Sometimes you hit, and sometimes you don't. For the three zodiac signs that will have to grapple with the Sun opposite Saturn on this day, we'll get by ... oddly enough.

For the three zodiac signs that might feel like our luck in love has dried up, we won't take it that harshly, but we will back off from trying or ... pushing our luck. We get the hint on August 27. We now know that the timing is off and that if love is to be a part of our fate, it will happen of its own accord. We can't push this. We can merely go with the flow. This puts a positive spin on running out of luck during a transit like the Sun opposite Saturn. Which zodiac signs will know this to be true on August 27, 2023?

Three zodiac signs have their luck run out in love on August 27, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's not that you feel like your luck in love has run out, but you are starting to get the hint of what's happening here, and on August 27, 2023, during the transit of Sun opposite Saturn, you'll come to know that this time just wasn't 'your' time. You tried and put in a valiant effort to get that one special person to notice you, but they had something else in mind and honestly, it had nothing to do with you.

So, what you've learned is that 'you can lead a horse to water, but you can't make him drink.' You tried your best to get someone to love you, but it wasn't what they wanted to do in the long run. During Sun opposite Saturn, you'll come to terms with this fact, access it and weigh it for its value. What it's worth is the lesson it's given you: Stay the course, accept reality and move on.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There is no way that love could desert you, yet today, August 27, 2023, makes you feel like you just dropped out on your luck. It's just not happening, and during the transit of Sun opposite Saturn, you feel as though you have to take a deeper look inside yourself to find out what's gone wrong. That's typical Sun opposite Saturn stuff. The Sun shines down on what you believe are your faults and exposes them for what they are: your lessons.

On this day, you'll understand that it's not luck that you've out of when it comes to love; it's perception and discretion. This is what you need to work on. You need to be able to read the room better, meaning that you would do yourself a favor by seeing things with a realistic lens instead of projecting your happy dream onto people who don't even know you. In other words, you feel you're out of luck in love that you chose a person who isn't interested. It's 'that' easy. Read the room.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Before you take it too far, Capricorn, get a grip and know this: just because it feels like 'all is lost' when it comes to love, it's also just a temporary glitch in the Matrix, as they say. Nothing is wrong with your luck in love. You're just not picking up on the cues because you just assume that things are supposed to work out if you WANT them to.

During Sun opposite Saturn, you'll see how that doesn't work and how what happens on this day, August 27, 2023, is all about learning lessons and improving your life. Don't go after people who are not interested in what you offer. Inaccessible people are cute when you're a teenager and unrequited love is a sweet, painful romantic notion ... but you are an adult and needn't put yourself through this any longer.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.