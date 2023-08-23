Today's love horoscope for August 24, 2023, is here, and it reveals how the current retrograde season brings a sudden desire to fix, repair, and work on the details of love from a personal, romantic, and professional point of view.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, August 24, 2023:

Aries

It's time to focus on self-love, Aries. With Mercury retrograde at the same time as Venus retrograde, you're in a powerful position to look into your life and figure out a few things. The universe is opening the door for you to consider your most profound wants and desires and how you self-sabotage when you're insecure. Today look within and do the work that helps build confidence. Love yourself in a way that you know you need to be loved.

Taurus

Family matters can be complicated, Taurus, and when you have a busy retrograde season that includes Mercury, you may be overthinking what is going on. Today is ideal for strategic planning: your home organization, your routines and your need to level up personally and professionally. To experience love in a way you know you can and want to; you will want to review these areas of your life.

Gemini

Today brings out your conversational side, but as much as you enjoy conversing with a loved one or friend, your dialogue will be with yourself. You have a few things you need to figure out in your love life. But, one area today that helps you to reflect on is the type of community you've surrounded yourself with. Are you with individuals who support you or people who drain your energy? It's good to know so you can make the necessary adjustments to strengthen your inner circle of trust.

Cancer

Finances can make or break a relationship, Cancer, and it's not always what you have in the bank or what you make that matters. Today talk about your financial attitudes toward money with your partner or dating prospects. Consider asking simple questions that help you understand whether your way of handling a budget is compatible. If you're single, consider taking a budget quiz or reviewing your overall spending habits to tweak and improve.

Leo

You've got a lot going on during this retrograde season, and it's as though you're going through a mini-makeover in all areas of your life. You have a golden opportunity today with the start of Mercury retrograde. You can clear away anything in your life that visibly throws off negative energy. Photos of an ex or text messages that bring you frustration can go. Unfollowing people who post on social media that trigger unhappiness can also be a good idea today.

Virgo

Mercury rules you, so you feel it a bit more during the retrograde season than other signs. Now that Mercury Rx is happening in Leo, your house of endings, you may be in the mood to let things go and focus on what matters in life. Phone calls from energy vampires can go to voice mail, so you can decide when to call back on your schedule. Like, deleting text messages from an ex but not read them. You're ready to clear the path to new life; the old has no place in yours now.

Libra

Did things go too far? Today a relationship that was once friendship and moved into a more intimate role may no longer be what you want. With Mercury and Venus retrograde, you feel more reflective — and indecisive. You might realize that you do not wish to make a future with this person on a more intimate level. You might enjoy their friendship much more. Today can be slightly confusing, so don't make sudden changes, but write down your thoughts. It will help you to see things more clearly.

Scorpio

Your work life can be the most significant thing to impact your personal life, Scorpio. During this retrograde season, you can take a step back and review everything; it's easy for you to see things for what they are. It may be helpful to throw yourself into work if you're single and trying to figure your personal life out. Today the sweet escape will be working on career growth instead of trying to meet people online. You are more interested in building your own life, not others.

Sagittarius

Today you have many opportunities to share your knowledge and experience with others. With Mercury and Venus retrograde in your academic sector, you'll feel like a therapist to friends and family who come to you for advice and share their secrets. The idea that your life could have such a significant impact on others is terrific, and it could entice you to blog under a pen name or to share more openly about your thoughts on social media through covert ways like sharing memes, videos, reels and TikToks of thought leaders who specialize on the topic of love.

Capricorn

Sometimes in a relationship, you may feel like you're carrying the weight alone, even though love is meant to be shared. This could be due to various reasons. Feeling lonely may move you to make a change you have to make in your love life. If you've neglected friendships for the sake of a partner, try to reconnect with a call or text. Show your sincere desire to be a better friend and learn from your mistake. Remember: friendship is just as important as love.

Aquarius

Today you have a fantastic opportunity to work on your personal life and organize things. The retrograde season is specifically activating your routines and health sector. So, if you've neglected your life goals for the sake of dating, love or pursuing happiness with another person, take a step back. Review the areas of your life that need attention and plan to work on them.

Pisces

Today's a romantic day for you, Pisces, and you don't necessarily need to be in a relationship to enjoy it. Instead, watch a romantic film. Pick up flowers for the house on your way home from work. Grab your favorite meal and enjoy comfortable clothing while giving yourself a mini home facial or hair treatment. Enjoy the day celebrating self-love!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.