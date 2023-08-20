love horoscope for august 21, 2023

Romance moves fast on August 21, 2023, and here is what your love horoscope reveals for the day baed on your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, August 21, 2023:

Aries

Today's Venus square Jupiter puts intensity on your relationship in finance. You can set a goal as a couple but expect this one to take work. You will have to work as a team and openly communicate with each other. Lower your expectations and focus on setting goals that you both realistically can manage as a couple.

Taurus

Today's Venus square Jupiter puts you at odds with family and what you want and need personally. You may desire to expand or grow your personal life, but responsibilities and a duty to your family may feel restrictive right now. This intense energy will release once Venus retrograde ends in September, and you'll feel less pressure.

Gemini

Today's Venus square Jupiter makes it challenging to say what you must speak to get the point across. There can be obstacles to overcome and challenges you will face in communication. You can explore your communication styles as a couple and see what works best for both of you. Some adjustments may be needed. Be open-minded to see what may work for you both.

Cancer

Today's Venus square Jupiter highlights how financial matters, especially regarding work, can hinder your relationship. Today the need to work more can put a damper on plans you've made with your partner. Today try to be sensitive to your obligations even if you need to work to place a boss or your coworkers.

Leo

Today's Venus square Jupiter raises an essential issue in love: how far do you give up yourself to blend as a couple? Today you may feel some resistance from your partner about compromise. It may require more time to do something you both planned to do than they can take off from work. Exercise patience and grace.

Virgo

Today's Venus square Jupiter warns you to avoid being the one who always seems to have the answer. It makes sense that you'd like to share your knowledge with others; however, always being the most intelligent person in the room has drawbacks. You may struggle to get to know people who feel intimidated by you. Such is life!

Libra

The Venus square Jupiter aspect today highlights the importance of friends who support each other through tough times. You might be fortunate enough to have a reliable friend who assists you in achieving a personal goal. It's a wonderful time to show your appreciate for all your friends do in your life.

Scorpio

Today's Venus square Jupiter brings love to you at work. Today you could meet someone where you are employed, and there's undeniable chemistry if you're already in a committed relationship. Your significant other may have some stressful work-related assignments, and you'll need to exercise some patience and grace.

Sagittarius

Today's Venus square Jupiter can bring out a side of you that others realize but rarely see. You are more openly expressive today, which translates into your desire to be healthier, more vibrant and more active in your personal life. If you want to return to the gym to work out, today is perfect for inviting your significant other or establishing a routine that fits your mutual schedules.

Capricorn

Today's Venus square Jupiter brings up sensuality matters in the area of a romantic interest. There may be romance in the room with someone you have recently met. It takes time for two people to decide where they want a relationship to progress. Moving to a more physical connection is a big step. It would help if you discussed your expectations for personal intimacy and your needs.

Aquarius

Today's Venus square Jupiter affects your home life and your personal life. Venus retrograde has given you plenty of opportunities to rethink your relationships, especially intimate ones. Today, you may conclude your love life and your current partnership. There may be a decision to make about cohabitating with each other or bringing things to a new level. Your relationship is closer to a live-in situation.

Pisces

Today's Venus square Jupiter brings s need to talk about your health habits and routines. Love can be a powerful motivator to do something that improves your overall health. Consider bringing up workouts together or going on more walks at night. Some of you may need to tighten up your schedules so you can go out on a date night or save money and spend it on a sitter while you enjoy some adult time child-free.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.