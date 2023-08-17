love horoscope for august 18, 2023

The love horoscope for today, August 18, 2023 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology. Check out how Venus, the Sun and Mars effects your relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, August 18, 2023:

Aries

Juno, the planet of marriage enters Leo, your romance sector today, and this brings up loving time for you. If you're currently dating or in a long-term relationship, this could translate into a marital proposal or talk about engagement. If you're single, you could meet someone who seems to have long-term relationship potential and the feelings are likely to be mutual.

Taurus

Home is where your heart is, and you love it when everyone is happy. Juno enters Leo, your home sector, and this can bring new life to your sense of family. Today what feels like home becomes apparent to you, and you may decide to do nesting activities like cleaning and organizing. Today you'll over prepare for company even if you don't have plans to entertain this weekend.

Gemini

Is it time to talk about the future? It will be difficult not to speak about your hopes and desires for the future with someone you care for. You may find writing a good practice now where you can jot down your ideas, and feelings. Sharing your heart in this way is intimate. You'll wow your significant other with your words.

Cancer

You love to make people feel comfortable, and today's Juno in Leo brings out the homemaking and nurturing side of your personality. You will want to invest time into your personal space in a way that makes others feel welcomed and at ease. It's a great day to make Marry Me Chicken even if you're already married and to pull out your best cookie recipe and fill the house with the scent of delicious baked goods.

Leo

You know what you want and need in a lover, and today's Juno entering your sign brings out your desire for closeness and intimacy. If you're in love, you'll be expressive and kind. You'll want to make your partner feel cherished. If you're looking for love and dating, you'll be more open to people whom you feel can provide a sense of stability, focusing less on superficial things, and more on character and personality.

Virgo

Today when Juno enters Leo, you may feel a deep longing to connect with an ex whom you had a strong connection with. While it is normal to miss people from the past, be careful not to overly romanticize what was. People change, and you have changed as well. Even if an ex returning is the best thing to happen for you, approach the relationship as if it were a new one and give things a fresh start.

Libra

Friends can become much more, Libra, and today you may have your heart and sights set on a good friend who can become a companion and lover. Today brings out your open-mindedness. While you tend to be reluctant about dating friends, today you may make an exception to the rule to see where things go.

Scorpio

Respect is so important to you, you sometimes put it above love in a relationship. Today you desire to feel like your significant other enjoys being around you. You want words of affirmation and lots of quality time today. Ask for it; be the one to initiate contact if you feel neglected.

Sagittarius

Today is a wonderful day to learn things and to apply your new knowledge to your existing relationship. Today Juno in your philosophical sector brings out your ability to see things as they are. You're more openly kind and receptive to love today.

Capricorn

With Juno entering your sensuality sector it's easier to confuse intimacy with love and commitment. When you're looking for a committed relationship, you often look for the traits in a person that make them a good relationship partner, not just a pretty or handsome face. Today you choose more selectively and don't allow yourself to be swayed by charm or things that are great for fun, but not what make a long-term relationship work.

Aquarius

Today, Juno enters your sign, and it activates your desire for marriage and a person to call your own. Today you can bring up the conversation about what the future could be like for you both. It's a great day to address concerns and explore your desires for marriage or moving in together.

Pisces

Today is perfect for doing something healthy and instilling positive energy into a romantic relationship. Juno in Leo brings out a strong desire to focus on good health and wellness. It's a perfect day to start couple's therapy and to work on goals as a team.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.