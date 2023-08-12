Today's tarot horoscope for August 13, 2023 is here while the Sun is in Leo, for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Hold on to your hard hat, Aries, this tarot card means a sudden, unexpected event is coming your way. You may be surprised to discover that you left things undone or that a friend needs you in a pinch and you have to drop everything to answer the call of duty.

However, this day goes, you'll be busily getting things done. One one hand, it can feel a bit stressful to have so much going on when you were hoping to have a chill day, but you're needed (and loved) and that's all that matters.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Guards up! Today's Emperor tarot card spells 'war' and this may be a war that you wage within.

You are so ready for change, aren't you little bull. With your horns facing the red flags of the world, you're going to combat the demons of your inner life one by one today — and you'll win.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Rules were made to be broken, Gemini. You have a list of things you want to accomplish today but the one thing that could block you from productivity is your desire to be perfect in all things.

It's not easy to drop your standards, and it can feel painful to think that you didn't give something your all. But you'll need to decide. Is done better than not done? Is halfway better than not at all? Pick.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

There are mountains to climb and trains to catch, and here you are, Cancer wondering what to do next. The World is a positive tarot card, and it reminds you that you have options, lots and lots of them.

Even if you have someone in your life telling you that things are limited — work, money, time — don't believe it. You carve out your path. You make decisions on how you will slay the day. It's you who will be the captain of your ship. Fate and destiny await!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Do you know what you need, Leo? A cheerleading squad to rah-rah-rah for you as you do things you want to do to make your life better. A take-charge attitude is in store for you today, and the Chariot tarot card is telling not to give away your inner power or courage. When you've got dreams, you know better than to anticipate smooth sailing. Your vision for the future is much higher than anything you've ever done before. So, for today, embrace tough times. And, if you need to roar along the way, go for it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Wow! A brilliant day is in store for you, Virgo. What do you plan to do with all this wonderful goodness in your life? You have been given the amazing Sun tarot card, which symbolizes positive experiences and all the feel good energy your little heart can handle. Smile today. Look forward to the future and realize the universe has made plans for you, and it's looking mighty good.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You asked for some advice and wisdom, and now it seems that your prayers are about to get answered. Not for you only, though, Libra, for others as well. Whenever the powers that be opens up its wallet and gives you the blessings of the universe it never intends for you to hog everything for yourself. Share what you've experienced with others. Your mess is going to become your message!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Sad face? No, need to frown when you get the Death tarot card. It means that the door is closing on a matter that likely should have been closed many years ago. But instead, today is the day, and the time is now. You're going to say goodbye to a moment, friend, or situation that needs to end so that you can move on to the next phase of life. Your lif is starting to change, Scorpio. Can you feel it?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Aww, how sweet, the lovers card. Here is love starting to bloom before your eyes, but you will want to be careful not to think that your freedom is better than commitment. A part of you may not like letting go of what you perceive to be your autonomy. You might find it hard to say you belong to someone and someone belongs to you. But this is what you wanted, Sagittarius. And it's an adjustment but so worth it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Here we are at the start of a new venture, and you are oh, so ready to jump into this life and call it your own. People are starting to wonder though if you're as ready as you think. So a friend or family member may poo-poo your feel good moment. At the end of the day, you are the one who is accountable to yourself. So, if you decide not to listen to people, it's your prerogative. You do you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Everyone loves you for that sharp and intuitive mind of yours. You dance to the beat of your own drum, and it's this incredible uniqueness of yours that makes it so easy for others to want to follow you and see what you're up to. Today is no exception to the rule. People are admiring something you do so well and wondering how it is you can accomplish so much in any day. The answer is really simple, you're being yourself and that's all they need to know.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

When it comes to empathy and compassion few zodiac signs can beat you. Today even though inside you may feel like you'd never do something someone else did, your tender heart can't stay in that place for too long. You'll be there beside that friend helping them through their tough time and not even thinking twice about it today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.