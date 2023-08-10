Here is every zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 11, 2023 for Friday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Aries, you've been wanting to break free from a rut and life is about tot take a turn in a new direction. There's finding the right balance between work and family, but your personal life needs a tune-up, too.

So when you get the Justice tarot card at the end of the week it's a sign that you need to regroup and think about the future in a way you've not done in the past. It's not always easy to find the right strategy, so today's Justice card is a sign to reach out to experts that can help you to figure things out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Everything happens for a reason, Taurus. So, when you get the Moon card and it talks about deceit or someone in your life breaking the trust that you share it can feel like your world is tumbling down around you without any way to fix the relationship.

But take heart, just as the Moon goes through phases during the course of time, your emotions will also ebb and flow. Eventually things will settle down and the clarity you need will settle in like a tide reaching back to the shore erasing all signs of footprints in the sand of this day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Don't rush into things, Gemini. New doors are opening for you, and the problem you have is being impulsive and impatient. When you are eager to get started, you can make hasty decisions that cause you to miss your blind spots.

This is why today you need to be extra careful, Gemini, so that you have no regrets leading into the future. Remember, haste makes waste, and a little bit of due diligence goes a long way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Things happen for a reason, and when your intuition spikes and you can't put your finger on why that is. You have to trust your heart and believe in yourself.

You have a lot of life experiences that help you to perceive things that your mind and heart have not caught up with yet. Think about the universe works, Cancer. Some times the universe taps on your soul to awaken your heart and help you to see what is right before your eyes, even if you're mentally unready.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Fate knocks on your door today, and guess what? It's bringing you a pleasant surprise. The Wheel of Fortune is like getting a lucky lotto ticket and you win a big prize.

Today brings you a sudden surprise and that is both unexpected and overwhelming but it's not without your effort. You are the one who will put yourself in the right place at the right time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Be confident in your decision making today. Good or bad, things work out the way that they are supposed to. The Sun tarot card is the most positive card to receive, so today no matter what storms you go through you're going to see a rainbow at the end of the storm.

Keep your chin up, Virgo. Even if things don't go your way now, and you feel as though life isn't make sense, you'll understand the purpose soon. So, don't forget to smile!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Friends or lovers? When your heart is confused, conflicted and torn it's hard to know what do to? If you move ahead in your relationship, you might ruin a good thing — your friendship. If you keep things the way that they are, you could miss out on experiencing the greatest love of your life. Either way, this tarot card signifies your emotionally distracted and it's going to take time to process what you're feeling ... but realize with love when you know you know!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You're pure magic, Scorpio. You're a jack-of-all trades, but what do you want to master? There's a part of you that is itching to become 'an expert in the field' that you have had your eye on for quite some time.

Is it time to put your pinky toe into the career waters and make a hobby a real business endeavor? While a part of you feels safest keeping things the same, a bit of risk is a good strategy to see how far your talent can go. Go for the gold!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Well, Sagittarius, you are known as the Archer, which means you're always down to compete when the prize is worth winning. Today, it seems that you will need to put your boxing gloves on. The Emperor tarot card signifies that it's you against the world and while there may not be anything major going on in your life that is upsetting or out of control, inwardly you will feel a call to adventure and a need to assert yourself a bit more than usual. Slay!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

The Hermit? This is a good one for you, Capricorn especially since you enjoy your personal space and dislike it when people try to creep into your private life without being invited. In other words, today while others view you as anti-social and emotionally distant, you're really just thinking deeply and digging into your inner world. Today expect lots of epiphanies and a few cosmic unveilings of truth that you need to know. Space is needed!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe has a funny way of tapping you on the shoulder to get your attention. The Star card is not only asking you to share your wisdom with others, but it's also a sign that you need a person in your life who fills your mind and heart with new information. Wisdom is boundless but without lots of experiences to grow your mind it can become stagnant. Today aim for change — both inward and outward. You are here with a purpose!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

It's normal to feel things deeply when you're a Pisces and today you may go through lots of emotional changes ranging from happiness and sadness. When you get the Two of Cups, someone in your life is like a muse that motivates you love and to be creative.

Today for the first time in a long time you may feel like you're looking into the eyes of a kindred spirit, a long-lost lover who understands your heart like no one else. It's a special day for love and a relationship — new, old or just in the early stages of meeting — don't rush through the moment. Savor it!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.