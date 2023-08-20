Here is your horoscope for today, August 21, 2023, as the Sun begins a new solar season this month.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, August 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Everyone needs a good friend, Aries, and today's Libra Moon entering a critical degree brings up your want for human interaction and intimate connection. Today, make plans to reconnect with old friends. Even if life has become too busy, take advantage of the day's opportunities. You can start by interacting with people on your FB friend list again and commenting on posts made by past coworkers on LinkedIn.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

All relationships require tuning up. Today's Libra Moon energy may help you to see how to improve a close friendship that has grown more distant. Friends can start to part ways when their relationship lacks common interests. You can rebuild your companionship by inviting a friend to do something you both enjoy. If you're still determining what that might be, as if they would like to do something together and get a suggestion.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's Libra Moon completes its transit through your romantic sector, so today, you may feel a sense of urgency to do something to improve your love life. Today pay close attention to the signals your significant other or love interest sends you. You can learn a lot from their body language. Invite your partner to talk more openly about where they see things headed, especially if you're ready to take the relationship to the next level.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's Moon in Libra brings energy to your family and home life. Now is an ideal moment to organize and create a comfortable atmosphere in your own private area. You might enjoy going out thrift shopping or looking for a signature item that sparks conversation when you're entertaining. Plan to cook a comfort meal at home and take it easy this evening.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are a social butterfly today, and with the Moon in sociable Libra, you feel chattier and more expressive. Today's perfect for writing a blog or starting one. If you love to journal, plan to write down a few things that have happened so you can look back on this day and reflect on how much you've grown and changed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's good to check your spending habits, consider what you can cut back on, and later invest in what you have saved. Today's Moon in Libra helps you to distance yourself from financial habits emotionally. You can maintain objectivity and see your overall situation with mental clarity. It's an excellent day for budget planning and developing a debt reduction plan.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon will be in your sign one more day. When the Moon is in your sign, it's an excellent time to set appointments for haircuts, nails, and personal grooming. Today enjoy a luxurious bubble bath and spoil yourself with a mini facial spa. Relax and take it easier this evening, pampering yourself to feel rested and relaxed in the morning.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, the Moon completes its transit through your hidden enemies and endings sector making it an excellent time to embrace the goodbye. You may have a relationship that isn't going as expected. Letting go of a relationship can be challenging, but it's often necessary when your interactions are more harmful than beneficial. Rather than stay stuck in a toxic partnership, you can table the interaction until later. Time can give you some much-needed perspective.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Networking can open doors for you, Sagittarius, and today's Libra Moon encourages you to put your feelers out there in the business world. If you're looking for a new job, send resumes or call recruiters. If you're hoping to move up the ranks in your current company, inquire about promotional opportunities or ask for feedback from a supervisor. If it's been a while, get active on your LinkedIn and follow thought leaders for your industry.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's a day for professional growth and discovery, Capricorn. Your career and reputation are highlighted today during the Libra Moon. You may have to attend a meeting where it's important to present yourself in a professional manner and leave a positive impression.Today you may also realize your true talent and life purpose, including how you'd like to work and what field you would excel in.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's always possible to learn something new, Aquarius —today's Moon ushers in philosophical and higher learning energy for you. You will enjoy visiting a bookstore or looking into online courses. If you have been planning to return to college, fill out your FAFSA or submit inquiries to the universities you're interested in attending next Spring, Winter or Fall.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

People can be so generous, Pisces, even when you least expect them to be. Today you may find yourself on the receiving end of an inheritance or some gift. A person may be looking to rehome an item you need, or someone may wish to gift you money in advance to help you and to take advantage of tax deduction benefits. Today can be a great day filled with positive surprises that boost your wealth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.