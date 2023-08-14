The horoscope for today, August 15, 2023, brings you the best advice for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Know your worth, Aries, and when you feel uncertain what it is you need to be happy, focus on what brings you joy. Today Venus retrograde connects with the Sun in Leo stirring high hopes and ambitious pursuits that are both creative and fun-filled. You can begin to lay the foundation for a new career, but don't expect the path to be smooth. In fact, there can be a few bumps along the way.

Venus retrograde has some challenge from both growth-oriented Jupiter and change-agent Uranus. Expect to internally feel ready to do something BIG, but to also struggle with a bit of insecurity about how things will work out, who will be there to help, and whether or not stepping out into a new direction will create tension with others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are a tender hearted person who prefers things to run smoothly and when they don't you are eager to bring harmony back where it belongs. Today, busy Uranus speaks to a few planets fostering a bit of chaos in your personal life. Home and family will be a source of contention and concern for you all week.

Today, the Leo Sun speaks harshly to Uranus helping you to see what you need to change in order to compromise and make things better. A bit of warning, Taurus: don't ignore a problem you can solve today, it likely won't resolve itself. Be mature about your responsibilities, and do what needs to be done, even if you feel it is a bit inconvenient.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tomorrow, Mercury will be so close with Mars highlighting your family sector and this can bring out your impatient side. There are times when all you want to do is help someone in need, especially if they are a relative in trouble. However, it's always good to be cautious when it comes to lending money.

You don't want to hastily give to a person in need without a plan in place, if the intention is to get repaid for what you loaned. Today may not be the best day for issuing out funds from an online account; when it comes to spending or loaning money, be sure to listen to intuition on what to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Exercise your charitable side, Cancer. There's a part of you people don't often see and that's your giving nature because when you extend your hand to the needy you don't boast about it on social media or tell the world as some people are inclined to do.

Today, despite your own financial struggles, during the Moon square Jupiter, you'll find a way to once again give to someone who needs a bit of help. Whether you're paying it forward in the line at Starbucks or giving a bigger tip at lunch to your server, your heart is doing what it knows how to do best — love others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You know you're made to be so much more than where you are now, even though right now there's nothing wrong. What stirs your desire to pursue greater heights in success is the Sun conjunct Venus rx in your sign. The Sun urges you to get out there and make something big happen, while Venus tells you to focus on money-making.

Your inner war is where you need to focus today as there can be inconvenience involved with the changes you need to make to pursue a bigger goal. Inner adversity is unavoidable, Leo, but you have what it takes to rise above.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

No one likes pain or sorrow, but you have to admit that these negative emotions are both powerful motivators. Today as Mercury and Mars mingle in your sign, you come to a place where you're ready to make adjustments to the way you've been doing things on a personal level.

Change can make you feel sad because it is the death or loss of a familiar routine that brought you comfort. However, today, letting go of the past and starting fresh gives you a chance to build a better future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do your friends bring out the best in you or the less desirable traits you're trying to change. Today, your ruling planet, Venus connects with Dark Moon Lilith and their conversation pushes you to look at your dark side.

While it can feel fun to play around with fantasy or darker arts, the thing is that there's a point in time when you have to decide who it is you want to be and make a choice.

Some activities you have practiced in the past, may no longer work for you now. So, today, during Venus conjunct Lilith, it's time to revisit your habits to see if they are ones that work for where you want to be in your life now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're passionate, Scorpio, but sometimes all that intense emotion can translate into worry, compulsion and a desire to control others. Today may be one of those days where you feel prone toward worrying, and worry can lead to a sense of insecurity and instability in your life.

You may find it natural to talk about your problems and worries with people you know, but the answers you need to stop overthinking are within yourself. The truth is that you will need and want to learn how to worry less and enjoy life and it's unpredictability more.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Happiness really is a decision, Sagittarius, and you may need to give yourself one of your typical pep talks to remind yourself that no matter what you're going to enjoy this day. Today, your routine could get thrown off course thanks to Jupiter conjunct Uranus, so take extra care to be on time to appointments or meetings. Leave plenty of room to get where you need to be on-time.

On the positive side, Jupiter will speak with Mercury in your sector of career. You enter talks about a promotion or a sweet offer you simply can't refuse to take related to your job or role in a company. You don't have to force anything, simply let your determined spirit speak up for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, Saturn makes life easier for you, but you are still at risk of being slightly judgmental toward others without even realizing it. So if you catch yourself being a bit judgmental about another person, remind yourself that it's always best to keep your focus on yourself. Sometimes a person is acting as a type of mirror into your soul to help you see your life from another person's eyes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Heavy energy and mental download comes your way, Aquarius. Change continues for you as Pluto, the planet of change, continues to strengthen for one last time in your endings sector. Today, you may wonder about the past and feel sorrow that things are uncertain now. However, don't spend all of your time regretting what you didn't do yesterday as it can prevent you from planning a better tomorrow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

One of the hardest emotions to master is love. If you struggle to learn to love yourself or practice responsible love it can feel impossible to love someone else. Neptune opposite Mars in your relationship sector pushes you to make an important decision related to your love life, and while you may not want to confront the conversation, you'll make it happen.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.