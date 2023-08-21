3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Ask For 'Space' In Their Relationships On August 22, 2023

It only makes sense that on August 22, 2023 during the transit of Mars opposite Neptune, we'd want to actually take a break from love. If we are smart enough to listen to our hearts on this day, then the idea of taking a break is not only a wise one, but it's one that will spare our romantic partners the pain of rejection.

The truth is, we're not always in the mood for love. Love can feel like added pressure at times, and if we're honest with ourselves (as three zodiac signs, in particular, will be on this day), we will know that taking a break is the smart choice.

Rather than tell someone that we are just not into them, we might want to let our people know that, for the sake of our mental health, we simply need some personal space on this day. Mars opposite Neptune is not here to join us together in happy moments of bliss, so why bother fighting to be someone we're not? Today, we're just not 'lovers.' This isn't about wanting to break up, nor is it about not wanting love in our lives; it's simply about needing a break. Just as one would sleep or spend time alone, so it goes with love as well; sometimes the effort it takes to keep it going is just too much.

Three zodiac signs are willing to work with that kind of energy today, during Mars opposite Neptune.

So, rather than force that smiley face, let's be happy to sit in silence and stare out the window if we so choose. We shouldn't have to feel as though we are performers who need to be on stage at every moment during our love affairs. Today is the day we call for a 'time out,' and these three zodiac signs will do so with honesty and compassion for their partners.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you've got going for you is a very understanding partner who knows that when you're just not in the mood to be around people, they respect that and honor your wishes. On August 22, 2023, during the transit of Mars opposite Neptune, you will understand that what you're feeling today is not a lack of interest in your partner, but a desire to simply unwind and spend time alone. You know that you can count on your partner to work with you on this, as you are always willing to give them their own space, should they require it. You aren't hyper-possessive about these things; you know the love is there and having a partner who doesn't flip out when you need some downtime is truly the best thing that's happened to you. Today is that day.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Taking a break from love is something that basically comes with your turf, Gemini; you let your partners know right at the start of a relationship that you're a loner-kind of person and that that doesn't mean you're lonely or lacking; what it does mean is that you are honest with yourself and in your truth, you know that you are now always in the mood for love or company. During Mars opposite Neptune on August 22, 2023, you may have to let someone down when you explain to them that you need to take a break from love, and if they are not on the same page as you, they may feel offended. Listen, how they react to your simple request for a break really isn't for you to orchestrate; hopefully, they'll honor your need and let you be.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Love has always been about on-again/off-again for you, and that doesn't imply breaking up; it does, however, imply that you are not there to be anybody's doormat. You enjoy being with a partner and when the time is right, you're everything they could possibly want. On August 22, 2023, the situation will be a little different though. During the transit of Mars opposite Neptune, you'll recognize that need to be alone, to take a break, to pull away. You'll explain to your mate that this is an easy enough wish for them to grant you and you'll hope they'll roll with it. Whether they do or not is no longer your problem, but if they don't, then you'll have even more of a reason to need a break. Mars opposite Neptune gives you the courage to follow your heart, and today your heart doesn't want to be burdened.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.