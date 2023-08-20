3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Challenging Day When The Moon Squares Pluto On August 21, 2023

Every once in a while, even the most stoic of people have a moment they regret, especially when it is one of passion and anger, expressed as a temper tantrum. For those who like to present themselves as cool, calm and mild-mannered, the last thing we wish to be seen as is flighty or temperamental.

But today, August 21, 2023, we're dealing with cosmic circumstances that could knock us off our emotionally steady pedestal when the Moon squares Pluto. When this transit comes around, even the mightiest can crumble, which is what three zodiac signs may experience more potently than others.

These three zodiac signs may have something about their lives exposed, and they will feel highly defensive about it. They may have been keeping a secret and even if someone they know accidentally touches on that secret, they may feel the need to defend themselves to such a degree that they seem over the top, irrational or too intense. These zodiac signs are prone to overreacting today in ways that affect others, and while they may not be able to control themselves, they have no clue how upsetting their behavior might be.

During Moon square Pluto, we find things hard. We are out of sorts, not really ourselves.'Should someone even look at us the wrong way, we might snap at them. It's not the kind of transit that affects everyone the same way, however, and only three zodiac signs take this transit to heart.

During Moon square Pluto on August 21, 2023, these three zodiac signs may be more on edge than ever imagined.

We must know that this is a temporary state and will not last. Keep this in mind when you feel like you're going to snap; it will pass. It's not forever.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Just as soon as you thought you were doing well, there's the one person who gets on your nerves and upsets the balance of your mood. You don't want to blame them for how you feel, but you might do just that during Moon square Pluto, which could also make you feel worse than you already do.

What's going on is that Moon square Pluto is working your last nerve and for reasons you don't understand, you can't hang on to the very good mood you've been in for a few days. With you, there are extremes at play. You resent yourself for not sticking with the 'happy agenda,' and instead of remaining calm and collected, you feel like you're going to snap. If you don't snap at someone soon, you won't be able to temper the steam inside you. You need a release today and may vent your frustrations on someone else.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What may occur for you today, Taurus, is that a situation may pop up that thrusts you into the past, meaning something about today will remind you of a past situation that caused you pain or anguish. Memories may be at the heart of what puts you in such a temperamental mood today, and because of the Moon square Pluto transit, that mood may become anger-filled.

The real problem is that whatever is causing your concern does not technically exist anymore. It's pure memory and for you to take out your aggression on others is unfair, and you will know this, too. What you do know is that it's good that you started to remember certain past things. You can use this day as a day for healing — the problem is getting to the point. You will eventually, but may lash out at others before you get there.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may have thought that you could hide your feelings, and in hiding them, you have also been able to deny their existence. Which, for some reason, worked for you — for a while. Then today showed up with its transit of Moon square Pluto, and suddenly, you are face to face with a reality you didn't want to look at. But, because this reality is harsh and a little too real, you will try to avoid thinking about it by spending time with people you love.

The unfortunate part is that you won't be able to stop thinking about 'your problem,' your loved ones will notice how uncomfortable you are, making them uncomfortable, too. You are ornery and defensive during Moon square Pluto, and while you know it will pass, you are always made aware that you will have to deal with something head-on, or it will never go away.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.