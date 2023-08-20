3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Lives Get A Boost On August 21, 2023

Relationships are all about relating, which means that when we communicate our needs, we hope our partner listens to us and responds in like. Today brings about the need in us, but it's the kind of need that can easily be met. And if our needs are met, then you can grow closer as a couple.

Today could bring about some very intense feelings, and if we are bold and brave enough to handle the 'fire,' then we might find that on August 21, 2023, we might very well take our relationship into an entirely new and amazing place. We have the Moon in Scorpio on this day, and for three zodiac signs, this could be the start of something big.

Scorpio influences tend to stir something up in us that is both intense and needy. We aren't neurotically needy. However, we are brave and honest with this particular type of need. We don't want to hold back from our partners. We want them to see who we are. We wish to expose our vulnerability today, our soul. We want to be cherished for our efforts and shown that we are loved for who we are, as we are.

While there may be a touch of possessiveness in our attitude on this day, August 21, 2023, it's the stuff that only fuels the fire of our love. After all, we are in a Scorpio transit, and with the Moon in Scorpio, we must accept that high passion will rule the day. If we handle ourselves correctly, we may have an extraordinarily loving day for the three zodiac signs most affected by this transit.

Let's see how this one plays out, zodiac signs.

Zodiac signs with lucky love horoscopes when the Moon is in Scorpio on August 21, 2023

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During the Moon in Scorpio, you will find that you are a little more sensitive than usual and most of that sensitivity goes to what you feel about love and life in general. On August 21, you may think about the future in ways that bring up the idea of security. Are you content with the person you are with, and are you willing to stay with them and call them your partner from now on? You seem content but need confirmation that they feel the same way. After all, it takes two to tango and you don't want to be in this alone. Of course, you are right on track and it's good to go with your gut on this day, during the Moon in Scorpio, because your partner is only too happy to give you whatever you need. Your needs aren't a turn-off to them. They are happy to please you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

On August 21, 2023, you will want to show your partner that you take them seriously and that their seriousness is important to you. In other words, there is nothing frivolous about your relationship, and if the two of you have had words recently, you want nothing more than to get over it and on to something more positive in the days to come. During the Moon in Scorpio, you will feel compelled to show your partner that you are very interested in spending your life with them. You delight in the idea of what two people could do together if they felt secure enough in each other's arms, and on August 21, 2023, you will recognize in your partner's eyes that they feel the same. This day is filled with passion and love and may be memorable.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It comes down to you, Scorpio, to show them all what happens to a person when they are fully possessed of the Moon in Scorpio spirit. August 21, 2023, gives you the right situation to strut your stuff, and what's meant by this is that during the Moon in Scorpio, you and your romantic partner will discover something so new and rare inside yourselves that you might even feel superior to the rest of the mortals down here on good ol' planet Earth. What's going on today is that you know how to work the magic, and you happen to have a partner who believes that everything you do is magical. It's a match made in the heavens, and your partner will have one for you in return for every secret smile that touches your lips. Today is all about those knowing looks and the delicious idea of what's to come next.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.