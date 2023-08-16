3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Up On August 17, 2023 — And Why

Let's face it; not everything always works out as we'd like it to regarding love and relationships. While nobody likes the idea of breaking up (even if we subconsciously want that break up to happen), the truth is that life just is what it is and sometimes we have to go with the flow. If the flow lets us know that we'd be happier or better off breaking up with the person we are with, then who are we to say no?

We may put something like this off for weeks, months ... even years. As time passes, we notice that things aren't getting better no matter how hard we try. We may come to that impasse and know that we tried. Now it's time to try breaking up instead.

This is exactly what will happen for three zodiac signs on August 17, 2023, thanks to a pro-breakup transit called Moon opposite Saturn.

Sometimes we need a little cosmic help to nudge us along at a time like this, and we'll be getting that nudge on this day. Yes, it is lucky because even though breaking up is tragic and hard to do, it also creates an environment of change, and apparently, that's what we need a strong dose of at this point in our lives. Change is just as scary as breaking up, but once we're on the other side, we can breathe freely again and think clearly. The fear of the unknown will be gone. We'll deal with the future as it will become the new now.

So, if we want to break up, there's a good reason for us to feel that way. This isn't out of nowhere. This isn't a baby game where we throw a tantrum to see if we can get our partner's attention. No, this is about knowing the truth and dealing with it head-on. We may not be fearless, but we'll get there. This is where we say, "carry on, carry on." Know it will all work out in the long run — promise.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you are coming into a particularly wise segment of your life, you no longer wish to continue to pretend that you are less than you are. The idea that the person you are with is not the one you want to be with has been holding you back. You have spent enough time with them to know that while they are magnificent and you love them dearly for who they are, they are not the one for you.

You are not sure you need anyone to be 'The One' for you, as you are starting to enjoy the company of your mind much better than the company of a romantic partner. Perhaps another time for a grand romance, but as of August 17, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, you will decide it might be better to part ways. You have a life to live and want to get there independently.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

In your mind, it's time to get up and get out there. You have come to realize that you got lazy and in this lazy state, you let yourself become a partner in a relationship that doesn't thrill you. Your partner disenchants you. Sure, they are nice, but you need more than nice. You need someone who wants what you want out of life. This person has given up on trying.

During Moon opposite Saturn, on August 17, 2023, you will get a rush of what can only be described as a need for freedom. You are grateful for the time you've spent with this person, but you need a soulmate, not a companion to waste time with. You are also quite sure that they won't mind breaking up as they do not seem interested in putting in the effort to stay together. Lesson learned. Action needed.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've broken up many times with many people, and while you aren't proud of it, you know that when push comes to shove in any relationship, you are only too happy to end it if it means that's your road to peace and happiness. On August 17, 2023, you will be inspired again by the transit of Moon opposite Saturn. You will know in your heart that freedom calls, and when freedom calls, you run.

You aren't trying to escape reality and you're not incapable of committing. You are simply true to yourself, Libra, and more power to you for being this authentic. Breaking up doesn't feel good, but it does feel right. If there's pain afterward, then you both will deal with it and you'll both survive. Live to tell the story, and tell it well. After all, that's what life is, a story well told.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.