3 Zodiac Signs Feeling Extra Lonely On August 17, 2023 — And Why

What makes life a little hard on August 17, 2023, is all about what we think is going on rather than what's actually going on. While this seems like daily life for most of us, today's transit, Moon opposite Saturn, seems to exacerbate the feeling.

We can't help but feel somewhat isolated on this day, and even if we are completely conscious that we are the ones who are doing it to ourselves, we still can't shake the feeling that we're all alone. Today brings about feelings of loneliness for three zodiac signs, and while all of this will pass just as easily as it comes around, we will have to deal with it one day at a time.

During the Moon opposite Saturn transit, we really want everything to work out. We may be concentrating on our love lives and while things may actually be in good working order, we might have a tendency to hone in on the negative. What's weirdest is that we know we're doing this. We know we are looking for something to feel bad about, and you know how that works: if you seek, you find. And today, because we will seek out the negative, we'll find it, even that which has already proven to us to be positive.

Three zodiac signs feel extra vulnerable during Moon opposite Saturn on August 17, 2023, almost inexplicably so.

It's OK, we will rise above this day and we will laugh about it tomorrow. When we already know that we're making too big a deal about it, we inherently know it will pass. We may indulge in this lonely feeling today, as long as we can admit that this is a temporary state and nothing we can't handle. We CAN handle it, and we will.

These three signs will take in the vibe of Moon opposite Saturn and do what we must do to get to the next day. It'll work, hang tight.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's hard to feel down during your birthday season, but isn't that also pretty typical of us to get depressed around that time? You're not doing anything that is too terrible, Leo, and yes, you're another year older, but that definitely means you are another year wiser. You may feel the pangs of loneliness on this day, August 17, 2023, and because of the transit Moon opposite Saturn, you may have a few regrets.

Still, your "large and in charge" attitude will never let you plummet too far, so think of today as the day you indulge in negative feelings just for the sake of it. You don't really have a good reason to feel bad, so in a way, you just want to feel bad. That makes it a choice, and that also gives you the option of leaving this feeling behind as soon as the transit passes... which is tomorrow!

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Moon opposite Saturn may not feel like it's your friend today, but on August 17, 2023, there's plenty to learn from this transit and its odd influence on your mood. First of all, there's nothing to worry about. Yes, this transit may take you down a notch or make you feel like you're the only person in the world who feels the way you do, but you're not alone and whatever it is that brings you down today is definitely not going to last.

Just think of today as one of those days where you might be better off just hanging out by yourself. Your partner is not as on your case as you might imagine them to be, and what could be happening, thanks to Moon opposite Saturn, is that you might just be looking for something to fret over. Hey, it happens to the best of us, and you, Capricorn, are among the best of us. Hang in there, it will pass.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Real-life matters seem to take precedence in your life right now and that's not your favorite thing, is it, Aquarius? You would prefer to live your life on your terms, and on August 17, 2023, it seems that real life is a-knockin' and you aren't fond of having to keep up the responsibility. Honestly, you just want to be alone and in your own world today, but during the transit of Moon opposite Saturn, it seems that real life keeps dragging back into it.

The truth is, you may need this kind of wake-up call, just to keep you balanced. You can use this Moon opposite Saturn transit to your benefit. Maybe life is trying to tell you something, like: it's time to get out there and do some living. Use this transit as an impetus for embracing the idea of responsibility. It's all good, you can do it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.