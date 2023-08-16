3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On August 17, 2023

August 17, 2023, brings us into the realm of serious decision-making in our relationships.

While that might sound intimidating, it's really not as harsh as it sounds. What we'll be doing on this day is choosing whether or not we wish to continue on with the romance that we are in. And the way it looks, the sway is towards staying with it, fighting for its existence, and proving to ourselves that love is worth the battle that's taken place to get here.

For three zodiac signs, this day will come as a long overdue relief; we finally know what we're here to do and that is to stick with our love through thick and thin.

Today's transit is Sun conjunct Lilith, and this is a very strong and specific kind of event; we are focused on making the right choice today. Love is what drives us and it will be for love that we change our lives.

August 17, 2023, is a great day for those of us who think of ourselves as survivors; for the sake of love, we will step up. Today is the day we show ourselves that we are built for this kind of thing. Today is the day we prove to ourselves that it's time to grow up. No matter what age we are, today is the day we 'grow up' when it comes to love and romance.

What we will come to know during the Sun conjunct Lilith is that this one's up to us. We now recognize what's been holding us back, so it's not all about 'the other person.' Today is the day we are complete with the idea of changing something in our own selves; we want the love that has come to us, and this time, we're not going to blow it. Sun conjunct Lilith helps us make up our minds...for the good.

These three zodiac signs will be heavily influenced by Sun conjunct Lilith on August 17, 2023.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

In a way, today feels as though it's the last day of your childhood, in so much as no matter what your age really is, today brings you the knowledge that you have to make up your mind about the relationship you are presently in. Are you going to take it seriously, for the first time, or is this going to be something that you let slip through your fingers for fear of committing to it, body, mind and soul?

During Sun conjunct Lilith on August 17, 2023, you will hear the call to stay with this person; it's time. You know it, and you feel it as authentic. Today brings you closer to the person you love in ways you did not expect; today is the day you recognize your own power and that you can use this power to enrich your life by choosing to remain with the person you are in a relationship with.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there was one thing that scared you away from commitment and some kind of 'forever' love, it was the idea that you didn't really believe it could happen to you. You've seen how these ideals don't always work out, and well, that's the human condition, but you shied away from even trying in your past relationships.

Here comes a transit that places you in direct contact with your emotions: Sun conjunct Lilith. This transit is going to show you that life is worth taking a chance on, and on August 17, 2023, you will no longer see your romantic life as a partial threat; you will see it as an invitation to grow and become a newer, better version of yourself. Finally, things look promising; you no longer fear this kind of attachment. Life is for living, and if it brings pain, then that's the way it is. But it's worth a try and on August 17, 2023, you will show up for your part.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You will be following your intuition today, Pisces, as the transit of Sun conjunct Lilith will call you to step up and do what you believe is the right thing to do, where your romantic life is concerned. You feel as though playtime is over, and that the person you are with is someone who deserves serious attention; this is no longer a flirtation, this is an affair that stands to last the rest of your life.

You will take this day, August 17, 2023 very seriously. And while it's not all about seriousness and cold attention, there is a point where you realize that it's up to you to make a reality-based decision as to whether you start taking the relationship seriously or not. Today is the day you decide that they are worth it and that sticking with them is perhaps the best thing you can do for both of you. It's a great day, understand this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.