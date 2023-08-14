3 Zodiac Signs Want A Fling On August 15, 2023

Today, August 15, 2023 gives us one of those 'I want it all' kinds of days, and for three very confident zodiac signs, having it all might be very possible. We dream big during today's transit of Moon conjunct Venus, and we don't see ourselves as settling for less; we want what we want, and what we want may not align with the popular 'voice,' in fact, we are not concerned with what others do, say or approve of. We have something in mind that may not fit into the plans of others, which is why today's plan only works when we find someone of like-minded interest to join us; today, we want a fling. Not a marriage, not a relationship, and not a commitment. Today, we want nothing to do with restrictions or limits; we want love, and we want it 'our' way.

Easy enough. It's not as if there are no other people out there who don't wish to have a simple fling. While the world would like to have us convinced that the only way to love a person is to do with the intent of being with them forever, these three zodiac signs have other ideas in mind, and none of them have anything to do with 'forever.' We want to express our loving selves, but we don't want the 'contract' and on this day, during Moon conjunct Venus, we go for what we want.

The transit Moon conjunct Venus enables us with nerve and self confidence, and so, if we feel that we are in the right mindset to go after what we want, then we will see good luck. We are accompanied on this day by good fortune and a sense of impending accomplishment. Really, nothing is going to stop us from having that fling we so desire. Who's in for the fling?

Three zodiac signs want a fling on August 15 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Whatever has driven you to the place where you feel you need to have a fling with someone and not a full-blown relationship extravaganza must have been a life changing experience for you, Cancer, as you are not the 'usual suspect' for this kind of practice.

Then again, during Moon conjunct Venus, the idea of having a fling with someone is exactly what you feel you need to gain control of your life. You will do things your way from now on, and even if this is a rebellion against past mistakes, well, it's your life and if your gut tells you that right now, you don't want to take on the responsibility of a relationship, then you will listen to your gut. On August 15, 2023, you will weigh the options and you will opt for the fling, as that is what will make you happy right now.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Right now, you are independent and loving it. Most of the time, you feel as though you are at someone else's beck and call; you don't mind that either, but during Moon conjunct Venus on August 15, 2023, you feel as though the day is yours to conquer.

You aren't in the mood for catering to someone else's needs or expectations right now, and the idea of getting into something 'less than gigantic' with someone, a lover, sounds pretty much ideal. Today is the day you consciously register your thoughts as 'wanting a fling.' Nice to be able to put it into concise words; You want a fling. And today you will have a fling. You owe nobody but yourself a granted wish, and today's wish is very easy, very light; you wish to share your love and you wish for that to be an easy gesture.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you decide that you want a fling, then you will stop at nothing to go get yourself a fling. You have been through way too much lately, in terms of love and romance, and on August 15, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Venus, you'll make that 'executive' decision to avoid the heaviness of love and simply go for the physical pleasures of being with another person, in a non-committal experience.

It's your life and you want to live it according to your own whims and standards, and because you are in a great mood, you want to share your attitude with someone who will appreciate you for who you are 'as is.' Perhaps you'll reconsider having a relationship with them at another point, but as of today, it's Fling City for you. You know where you're going, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.