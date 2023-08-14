3 Zodiac Signs Have Bad Timing In Love On August 15, 2023

While we all know that when opportunity knocks, it's best to open that door and let it in. However, that's easier said than done, as first of all, we don't always hear the knock. And sometimes, especially in the case of love and romance, we are so keen on hearing that knock that we miss it because we expect it to sound a certain way. What's going on today, August 15, 2023, is that we are so consumed with the way we 'think' love is going to come into our life that we miss the opportunity to actually know that love when it does come around ... simply because it looks differently that we expect.

We are suffering from 'bad timing' today and that is made possible for three zodiac signs by virtue of having Sun square Uranus in the sky, as our most influential transit, on this day. This transit has us being very idealistic about what we want in our lives. If you've ever heard the expression 'can't see the forest for the trees' then you'd be able to apply that idea to what's going on today. We can't see the love that is right in front of our eyes, merely because we thought it would come to us in a different form...or a different person, or on a different day. We miss the opportunity for knowing the love we've been waiting for because we don't consider today to be the 'right timing.'

It's OK ... it's not going to disappear. If it's love, it will find a way to get to us, but we might end up kicking ourselves today for missing out on the chance to know it, especially when afterwards, it seems to obvious. No time for regrets though. All we need is a little reassessment of our time, and we'll be able to get our good timing back on track. The key here is to stay open and not lock into expectations. Which signs will experience bad timing in love today?

Three zodiac signs have bad timing in love on August 15, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll recognize that something isn't right when you see that the person you love isn't responding to your overt gestures on this day, August 15, 2023. You were clearly not 'reading the room' and you missed the signs that told you that your person is just not in the mood to be spoken with. You may feel like you're pushing it, and honesty, you are; you need to back off and give them a little space on this day.

It's not that they don't love you; they do — they adore you, but they have something personal going on and you aren't reading the cues correctly. They need to be alone; it's not personal. Do yourself a favor and leave them be; they will return to their joyful selves shortly. Don't try to 'cheer them up' as they really need their moment to themselves. Your timing is off if you try too hard today. It's OK, Taurus, you'll have another chance very soon.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Precipitous behavior is what rules your day today, on August 15, 2023, and what that means is that you think you're doing the right thing in your love life, when you're actually missing the mark. You may be very hung up on doing things your way, in fact, you believe that you are right and that your 'rightness' should be the way everyone perceives things.

During Sun square Uranus, you might believe that your partner needs to think like you, when in fact, they really need to think on their own. It's not the right timing for you to get up in their face and force them to see the sunshine 'your way.' While your intentions are fantastic and wonderful, they are still 'your intentions.' Let them find their own path, on their own timing. It's all OK.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

On August 15, 2023, the transit of Sun square Uranus will have you seeing things from only one point of view, when in fact, 'both sides' of the matter are needed to be considered on this day. What this means is that simply because you feel you have the answers to all of your partner's questions, you might be very off base when you offer them your 'insight.'

Your timing is off today, Libra, and even though you mean well, you aren't picking up on the idea that maybe you need to let them work things out on their own, without your expertise. You really are trying your best, but it may not be the best time to help this person, as what they really need, right now, is to be left alone to figure out their 'mess' on their own timing. It's all OK, Libra. You are doing your best, and that can't be that bad.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.