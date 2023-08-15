3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 16, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 16, 2023. Personal power is the name of the game today. Are you ready to let your freak flag fly and be your full, authentic self? If not, why? Who is stopping you? Sometimes it's important to shift through our feelings and buried emotions before we can unfurl our wings and fly.

Today is a great day for doing just that. If you feel called to, journal about your deepest desires today and discover what is stopping you or blocking your way. Insidious whispers heard during childhood often slip into the subconscious and become our greatest barrier. As an adult, it's time to take such psychic trash and throw them out of the door.

The New Moon in Leo is the main astrological energy of the day. With its close connection to Lilith, now's not the time to back down from your stance. What's considered appropriate and fashionable is just a construct, which is why styles and sensibilities change through the decades and times. If you work in a company pushing the boundary of what's real and what's not (maybe with AI or some other new technology), think like the pioneers you are as you move forward but don't forget about the long-term impact of your actions.

Also, garden magic is the essence of the hour (and day)! Bring a potted plant home and give it a name that resonates with what you want to manifest. Then nurture the plant with love and care and watch the magic. It may take a while, but all good things await those who wait. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 16, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 16, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, trust your counsel today above all else. Some of you are prone to being influenced by the wrong people. It can be at your workplace or within your circle of acquaintances. So stay sharp and make up your mind. Your intuition will speak heavily to you too. So pay attention to those messages as well!

With Lilith in Leo conjunct Moon (and Venus retrograde not so far away), now's the time to look at the romantic relationships you engaged with in the past that did not work out. How did you contribute to the failure? How did the people you were dating contribute to it? Are you still choosing the same kinds of lovers with the same red flags?

If you feel called to, a cord-cutting ritual is the best thing you can do today. It may be a new Moon day, but how can you move forward when your past holds you back? Use a black candle and carve the name of the person or circumstance you want to let go of before you light it up. Let the candle burn down to the stump to burn that particular phase of life out of your way. Just follow all the fire safety precautions if you do this!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Absolute joy and bliss are in store for you today, Virgo. For some of you, this will be due to a sexual experience. Don't forget to bask in the glow afterward, but don't share the secret with anyone else unless you want to ruin it. For others, your wishes will be coming true today, especially if you have been using a "God" box for manifestations.

The transiting Moon will move from Leo into Virgo during the day. Since it's also a new Moon day, you can expect powerful changes to land on your doorstep or at least make way for you. Mars in Virgo is just what you need right now to take this to the next level. Do what feels right to you and limit interactions with those who are not on your side or cannot see your vision.

Today is also a good day to stretch your body and exercise. Get the blood flowing by going for a jog or a yoga session. You can also play games with your pet at the park. A walk through nature is also indicated here for those who haven't had the time to unwind recently and live in the corporate jungle.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today will be a blessed day for you. Whatever you want, the universe will provide. So make sure to ask for things wisely lest you regret it! Your manifestation powers are at an all-time peak right now. So if you feel called to, take part in a new Moon ritual today to give yourself a much-needed boost of positivity and drive. You can do it by yourself or in the company of others.

Pluto in Capricorn is absolutely in your corner today. With the Moon moving from Leo to Virgo, expect things to fall into place for you as you move forward. There's also a high chance of resolving conflicts today if you stay true to your principles and show that you are not the kind to flip-flop on what's important.

If you feel called to, prepare some new Moon water today to help you with your manifestations in the coming days. You will need a transparent jar, preferably a glass and some drinking water. Fill the pot with water, close the lid and leave it outside overnight. You can use this spelled water in your food or drinks to enhance your courage and confidence in the future.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.