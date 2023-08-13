3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 14, 2023

What we can expect on this day, August 14, 2023, is a day of restrictions and broken promises. While that doesn't sound too promising, there's a good message in there, somewhere ... it's getting to it that will test our patience. Today is a day of great change, or rather, accepting the idea that great change must occur.

During the transit of the Moon opposite Pluto, three zodiac signs must come to terms with something they've perhaps been putting off. When we put things off successfully, we must pay attention to them. They usually come back to haunt us. This is that day. Today is when the ghosts fly free and we just want to swat them away.

There's a good chance this is financial as Moon opposite Pluto often considers what's going on materialistically. We might be people who spend too much, and during Leo season, that wouldn't surprise anyone. It is summer, and we tend to be a bit looser with our spending. This could be a blessing in disguise, this Moon opposite Pluto transit, as it reminds us to pull back ... and perhaps to stay back. Moon opposite Pluto reminds us that we must live our lives in balance and that discretion and discipline are indeed good for many of us.

For the three zodiac signs who will experience the jolt that comes with Moon opposite Pluto, it will look like a personal wake-up call and one that tells us to back up, have a good think, and act when we are ready. It's no longer free-for-all. We need to stop with the excess and change our lives to sustain ourselves. It will be OK if we pay attention to the writing on the wall. These three zodiac signs will be most affected by Moon opposite Pluto.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 14, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The interesting thing about you, Libra, is that while you are true to your avatar — The Scales — you are also the zodiac sign that rebels by taking things way out of balance, and that's what this summer has done to you so far. You spend recklessly and enjoy every minute of it. You realize that you'll have to put the brakes on it sooner or later, but until then, it's a basic free for all when throwing the money down.

And then, Moon opposite Pluto knocks on your door with the ultimate wake-up call. On August 14, you are welcome to know the party is officially over. It's OK. You knew you'd have to stop at some point. You just didn't think 'today' would be the day. If you don't stop today, it will come back to bite you, so stay on top of your finances and don't get lazy. Listen to the transits!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there's one thing you never want to stop doing, it's having fun, and really, who could blame you? We all love to enjoy ourselves, but this summer has brought out the spendaholic in you. You just can't say no, and that's usually a good time for a transit like Moon opposite Pluto to step in and remind you that your bank account is not an endless fount.

You must regain your composure, Scorpio, before becoming destitute. It's one thing to have fun and spend tons of money on unnecessary things, but it's another to run your bank account into the ground. Regret is not your style, so don't set yourself up for more than you can handle. On August 14, 2023, you will get the first of many signs, and they all say, PUT A LID ON IT. Start today, don't wait, Scorpio.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been fortunate and have the money to show for it. However, you've also been spoiled by the excess that you allow into your life, and whether your problem is financial or not, what's going on today is that you are starting to realize that this life doesn't last forever and that you had better start disciplining yourself, or every day will be a repeat of the day before.

Financial woes don't threaten you, but during Moon opposite Pluto, you'll realize that what threatens you is the idea that you are lazy. You don't do anything. It's nice that you are secure but you are wasting your life. On August 14, during the transit of the Moon opposite Pluto, you will get a wake-up call that will push you into action. Stay with it. Don't give up, Aquarius. More than anything, don't go back to being lazy. Learn the lesson; one life to live. Live it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.