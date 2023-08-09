3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 10, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 10, 2023, thanks to Mars and Saturn. Love, joy and patience are the main themes of the day. Do your bit for your community and friends, but don't forget your needs. There's a difference between being selfish and self-conscious. Some of you have a bad habit of forgetting about yourself to appease other people or to be there for your significant other. Be careful, lest you get taken advantage of.

Sun in Leo, Saturn in Pisces and Mars in Virgo are the cosmic heralds of the day. Whose side are you on? Team free spirit is solar-powered, Team practical is ... practical, and Team time is biding theirs. Choose your poison and let the games begin. No matter the side you take, there will be aggravations with the other lots.

Today is also good for taking yourself outside and enjoying the weather. Of course, if the weather is bad, you may be unable to do so. Those of you who can take advantage of the natural outdoors to align yourself with the blessed energy of the universe. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 10, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 10, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today will bring situations and people to you who will demand your patience and consideration. Let your compassionate side lead the day as you deal with such encounters, but don't over-compensate for someone's bad day. You can be considerate to an extent, but if the situation seems to be bordering on abuse, it's best to take yourself out of the picture for your well-being.

Ceres in Libra opposite Chiron in Aries is a tricky energy to deal with. On the one hand, your nurturing side will be triggered, but on the other, you may get attacked by those who need nurturing but are trapped in toxic patterns and cycles. With South Node in Libra now, you are learning to let go of bad habits within yourself. So don't try to play therapist if you are not one. Read the first paragraph of your horoscope once again. It's great to be compassionate but to an extent.

If you feel called to, perform the Suryanamaskara yogasana today morning to send your gratitude to the universe. It's always easier to work with symbols than abstract concepts, and the Sun has been a collective symbol of divine power since ancient times. As long as you are centered within yourself, you will know which compliments and criticisms to take and which ones to reject.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today will be a perfectly boring day for you, Leo. Nothing extraordinary will surprise you and you will go about your day as usual and forget about it tomorrow. Why, then, are you on the best horoscopes list? The answer is: you need this break to heal your soul and gather your wits. The energy of the past few days or weeks has been extremely hectic, and the future promises to be uncompromising too. Knowing this, a boring day is just what the doctor called for!

Lilith in Leo is overseeing your interactions today. You are a natural trendsetter and deal-breaker, so the rebellious energy of Lilith isn't a problem for you. Who cares if someone does not like your style or you? A few dozen people probably don't want them either because that's what the world is like.

Engage with your loved ones today to help you ground yourself. If you are in a romantic relationship or married, today's a good day to strengthen your bond with your partner and communicate more effectively. A spontaneous date will do the two of you a lot of good too.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today will be a hyper-energetic day for you. You may even finish your chores before usual, leaving you much free time to party and have fun. Some of you are in your creative era at this time. Let your imagination take flight and don't stop until you reach the land of extraordinary. Whether in your career or personal life, this energy will bless you with good wins and positive friends. Your sexual energy will also be pretty heightened today.

Moon in Gemini doesn't usually spell good things for you, but today it and Vesta in Gemini will draw people and situations to you that will start a new adventure. It's up to you which path you take and which rollercoaster you jump on. If you feel called to, journal your feelings before you go to bed tonight. Don't focus on internal work. The energy today is better suited for imaginative scripting and outlining of dreams. Pour your heart on the page and decorate the borders with stars and stickers. What you give out is what you will receive.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.