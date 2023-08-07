Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For August 8, 2023

Here's your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 8, 2023, based on the day's energy.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, August 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Aries, Eight of Wands swoops in like a gust of wind, bringing a flurry of energy and motion to your day. You know what they say — no moment like the present, so why not try something new? An impromptu dance in your living room or a spontaneous picnic in the park. Let the day whirl around you, filled with laughter and surprises. And remember, sometimes the most memorable days are those unplanned.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength, Reversed

Dear Taurus, Strength in reverse might seem daunting, but it's really a gentle nudge to remember your inherent resilience. Today, you're more in touch with your softer side. Show kindness to a stranger, help a neighbor, or simply treat yourself with extra love and care. You'll find strength not just in big heroic acts but in these small gestures of compassion too. So let your inner strength shine.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Hello Gemini, today the Page of Cups waltzes in, bringing a hint of childlike curiosity and wonder. It's a day to see the world through rose-tinted glasses. Rediscover the joy of simple pleasures, like watching a butterfly flutter or catching raindrops on your tongue. Today is all about the little wonders of life. Enjoy!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Greetings, Cancer. The Nine of Wands stands tall, a testament to your resilience and determination. Use this day to celebrate your victories, however small they may seem. Conquered that pile of dishes or finally finished that book? That's a win. Remember, every small victory is a step towards a great journey, so cheer for yourself today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Hello, Leo. The Wheel of Fortune spins in your favor today. It’s the perfect day to go with the flow. There's a reason why life is unpredictable at times. It's how people learn. So what if the cookie crumbles differently? The surprise element is what makes it more fun. Take a spontaneous trip, try a new recipe, or start a new project. Today is all about finding joy in unexpected turns.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Greetings, Virgo. The Hanged Man might seem topsy-turvy, but it's just a different perspective. Today, find joy in looking at things from a new angle. Swap your usual coffee for a herbal tea, or your normal routine for something spontaneous. Remember, sometimes a change in perspective is all it takes to turn an ordinary day into an extraordinary one.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Hello, Libra. The Queen of Swords swoops in today with her sharp wit and clear vision. Use this day to cut through the clutter and focus on what truly matters to you. Tackle that tricky puzzle or read that challenging book. It's a day to stimulate your mind and bask in the joy of intellectual pursuits. So, let your intellect shine.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Good day, Scorpio. The Knight of Pentacles might have stumbled off his horse, but it's no cause for alarm. It's a day to relax and enjoy the journey rather than rush towards the destination. Take a leisurely walk, indulge in a long, calming bath, or simply daydream. It's all about savoring the moment today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Hey Sagittarius, the Ace of Wands bursts into your day like a spark of inspiration. Use this day to ignite your passions. Draw, paint, write, sing, or dance. It's a day to celebrate your creativity and let your imagination run wild. Remember, every great masterpiece started with a single spark.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Greetings, Capricorn. The Hermit's gentle glow is lighting up your day. It's a perfect day for introspection and self-discovery. Take a solo trip to a museum, enjoy a quiet walk in nature, or simply spend some time with a good book. Find joy in solitude and the quiet wisdom it brings.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Ah, Aquarius, the Six of Swords rows gently into your day, signaling a time of transition and change. Today was meant for fresh starts and new journeys. Start a new book, try a new hobby, or explore a new part of town. Every new experience brings joy and growth, so embark on a new journey today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Hello, Pisces. The Three of Wands stands at the horizon, beckoning you to look beyond the ordinary. Use this day to explore and expand your horizons. Learn about a new culture, try a new cuisine, or learn a new language. Today is about finding joy in change. After all, variety is the spice of life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.