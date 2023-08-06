Horoscope For Today, August 7, 2023

Today's horoscope for today brings a special message for each zodiac sign in astrology on August 7, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, August 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As the day unfurls, Aries, you're a gallant pioneer, leading the way with an infectious enthusiasm. Your vitality finds a steady companion in the grounding Taurus Moon, harmonizing your boundless zeal with a comforting stability. Before this week ends, allow yourself a quiet moment in nature, feeling the earth beneath your feet, reminding you of your inherent strength.

Lucky number: 15

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, Taurus, you find resonance with the moon in your sign, solidifying your steadfast spirit. You are the stone around which the river bends, demonstrating patience in the face of constant change. Before the week draws to a close, consider planting something, whether it be a physical seed or an intention, symbolic of your persistent growth.

Lucky number: 10

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The world is your library, Gemini, and you find delight in every page turned, every new word learned. The Taurus moon nurtures your mental soil, encouraging the sprouting of new ideas. By the end of this week, commit to a new book or subject that intrigues you, fueling your ever-curious mind.

Lucky number: 23

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Embrace your innate capacity for nurture, Cancer. Today, you're a warm hearth, providing a safe space for yourself and others. Amidst the stability of the Taurus Moon, cook your favorite meal before this week concludes; let its comforting aroma fill your space, mirroring the comfort you offer others.

Lucky number: 2

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Picture yourself as a warm summer afternoon, Leo, invoking a sense of peace and contentment. The Moon in Taurus today urges you to root your luminosity in humble self-assurance. Take time before the week ends to appreciate your reflection in the mirror, acknowledging your inner light.

Lucky number: 19

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, Virgo, you're a beautifully crafted sonnet, echoing the melody of meticulousness. The Taurus Moon harmonizes with your detail-oriented nature, amplifying your constructive diligence. By week's end, immerse yourself in an art form that allows your precision to shine—perhaps a puzzle or a delicate recipe.

Lucky number: 14

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Consider yourself as a masterful composer today, Libra, creating a symphony of balance and harmony. Under the Taurus Moon, your calming influence spreads like a soothing melody. As the week comes to a close, pen down your thoughts; they might just be the notes to your next symphony.

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Picture yourself as an archaeologist of emotions, Scorpio, unearthing feelings with your penetrating insight. The Taurus Moon today offers a grounding presence to your emotional exploration. Before the end of the week, document your feelings in a journal, a testament to your emotional depths.

Lucky number: 18

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, Sagittarius, you are the traveler standing at the cusp of a fascinating trail, filled with vibrant cultures and ideas. As the Taurus Moon grounds your adventurous spirit, find a place in your community to volunteer by week's end, nurturing your understanding of different walks of life.

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As steadfast as a seasoned sailor navigating the high seas, Capricorn, your relentless determination shapes your destiny. With the Taurus Moon serving as your anchor today, take a break before the week concludes, appreciating the waters you've navigated thus far.

Lucky number: 11

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As a creative inventor, Aquarius, you thread together the tapestry of tomorrow. The Taurus Moon steadies your innovative impulses, grounding them in practicality. By week's end, lay out the blueprint of a project that piques your interest, setting the groundwork for your next big idea.

Lucky number: 20

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, Pisces, you're a gentle lullaby, soothing the world with your dreamy tranquility. Under the Taurus Moon, your dreams are rooted in comforting reality. Before the week ends, lose yourself in a piece of music, allowing the harmonies to soothe your soul, reminding you of your innate rhythm.

Lucky number: 3

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.