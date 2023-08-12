3 Zodiac Signs The Luckiest In Love On August 13, 2023

Now and then, we have a day that we might not notice as anything too special, yet that's precisely why it is so special. During the transit of Sun conjunct Venus on August 13, 2023, we will have a day where we are virtually worry-free. Imagine that.

Lucky number 13 comes to the rescue and shows us that our winnings come in the form of a peaceful day spent in loving quiet with the person we've come to cherish the most. What a nice day, especially for the three zodiac signs who take in the Sun conjunct Venus as if it were a good friend.

This transit IS a good friend to just about everyone. If we end up NOT having a sweet day today, we probably fought the feeling for ... reasons. However, most of us feel we deserve a little time off from the tension of the natural world, and while today will be spent 'in the real world,' we will forfeit our worries and anxieties for another day. We're not in the mood to put any power into feeling bad. Ever feel that way? As if you just don't have the energy to get upset about things. In love and relationship, that's a mighty good thing.

Three zodiac signs will be more than happy to kick back and just enjoy the good feeling that comes with the 'happy' transit of Sun conjunct Venus. If our partners wish to 'do things their way,' so be it. Who are we to prevent another from having it their way? That's how the day rolls out for us, and these three zodiac signs will get to know just how good it is to simply let things be on August 13, 2023. Thank you, Sun conjunct Venus, you are so good to us!

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 13, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Oh, how sweet it is to be loved by you, Aries. This day goes to kind words and sweet gestures, and you and your partner will feel so good that you might just end up smiling the whole day. Generally, you reserve some time for tension and stress. While that may seem like the antithesis of happiness, you are absolutely one hundred percent on board with leaving stress behind today, and oddly enough, it goes.

You and your mate are highly affected by today's transit, Sun conjunct Venus, which makes life much easier for both of you. You may have recently gotten over a hump with this person, and now it just feels like smooth sailing for the two of you. August 13, 2023, shows you that you, too, can have a stress-free existence with the one you love ... enjoy the day, Aries!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It may very well be your birthday today, and whether it is or not, your attitude is lazy and loving. You and your partner have reached a new level of romance and are all too happy to play your part. Communications between you are at an all-time high. You are now fearless in speech and enthusiastic in action.

During the transit of Sun conjunct Venus on August 13, 2023, one of the most noticeable things to happen to you is that if you don't look for trouble, you don't find it! Revelations! Today has you so relaxed and laid back that the last thing you'd even want to entertain is anything dramatic. So it goes, Leo; you and your romantic partner get to experience what it's like to have a successful relationship, and you know what? It's nice.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Oh finally! What's your feeling today, August 12, 2023, as you and your romantic partner 'finally' feel you've both gotten the break you've needed for way too long? Something opened up in both of your busy schedules and what do you know? Sun conjunct Venus seems to have pushed the two of you together and now that the time is right and the feeling is good, all that's left is for you and your loved one to kick back and celebrate 'your way.'

Oh, how nice it is to finally feel like the world's weight is off your shoulders. Not that this day is all about love, but it is about not having the stress in such doses to ruin any chance of it showing its face. Love is what's left after the anxiety and pressure leaves, and you and your partner can partake in all that love offers on this day, August 13, 2023, during the beautiful transit of Sun conjunct Venus. Have fun!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.