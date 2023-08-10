3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 11, 2023

We'd be off base if we were to say that this day is going to be 'rough' per se, as it's more along the lines of being able to find a safe space to simply 'be.' Today may bring conflict with it, and for many of us, when dealing with conflict, the only place to turn for comfort is within. During the transit of Moon square Neptune, which comes round on August 11, 2023, we may not want to share what's on our minds with others to relieve ourselves. Instead, we may wish to be left alone to process whatever needs processing on this day.

For three zodiac signs, this kind of behavior is relatively normal. We prefer to work it out on our own, and sometimes, while we're in those sacred spaces that are ours and ours alone, we find joy. On August 11, we will seek out those fantastical inner realms and while the rest of the world might call us 'escapists,' we are less concerned about what the world thinks of us and much more concerned about feeling happy. We are the ones who choose that path; no one else. What's potentially rough about this day is that this is a path that not everyone understands so we may come up against rude judgment or uninformed decrees.

We are the only ones who can give ourselves the relief that we need today, and if we do it by sinking into our little worlds, then so be it. We can't heal ourselves according to someone else's rules, and during Moon square Neptune, we make that very apparent to the people around us. Three zodiac signs will be unflinching in the way they go about self-healing. We do it our way, and if 'they' don't like it, they can write a report.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 11, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You aren't trying to hurt anyone today, nor are you intentionally ignoring them, but when your body tells you to go off to a corner where you can be alone in thought, that's exactly what you do. The transit of Moon square Neptune supports the idea of inner healing and while you don't have that much on your plate, you could certainly use some 'me time,' and August 11, 2023, seems as good a time as any for that sort of thing.

You trust that your partner will be OK without you giving them round-the-clock attention, and it just happens that they are fine on their own. That's one less thing to worry about, Taurus. While 'worry' is what drives your car, you can find relief in meditation and music. Slipping back into your imagination does wonders for you as if it's a mini vacation. It's not so much a 'rough' day as it is a day where you avoid the roughness.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You feel like you need a break today, so you head it off at the pass with some forced silence. You need the quiet and are not worried about what others think of you when you shut your door and slink into your private world. This is how you deal with August 11, 2023, and during the transit of Moon square Neptune, you find release from the problems and troubles of the 'real' world.

You take these waking dreams and you lucidly direct them to happy places. You don't care what others think of you as you know they laugh at your little mental departures, but they are not you and only you know how to navigate the rough days. You'll do it your way and be happy you did.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Moon square Neptune is no stranger to you, and this is exactly the kind of transit that works well in your world, or shall we say ... worlds. You have several escape hatches that exist inside your imagination. Memory Palaces or Mind Palaces, if you will. When times get hard, you sit quietly and close your eyes, and inside your brilliant mind, you open the door to wondrous worlds.

On August 11, 2023, you will gain access to your inner worlds again, and they will give you peace and contentment. Right now, the world is fierce and hateful and you need to shut down pronto. You are fortunate in this way, Pisces. You've always believed in the power of your mind, and on this day, you will escape the worries and the rough edges that come with August 11, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.