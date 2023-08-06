Each Chinese Zodiac Signs' Weekly Horoscope For August 7 - 13

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for August 7 - 13, 2023, is here! First, let's look at the week's message for everyone. Love, patience and peace are the main themes of this week. Find a way to unite people, whether in your friends' circle, spiritual community or via a book club. Potlucks and backyard barbecues are good too.

If you have music playing in the background and the occasion to dance, even better! Some of you are entering your leadership phase of life at this time. If you feel it in your bones, step out of your comfort zone and take the helm. Don't try to force the change on others. A slow and steady approach will win you, friends, well-wishers and supporters.

The i-ching hexagram of the week is thunder over fire (#55). Ideas and inspirations will be in abundance this week. Seize the day (or night), and don't let them fade away. Just be aware that the more opinions you seek before you begin, the more confused you will be. The energy this week depends on swift actions. If you feel called to light an incense and serve offerings to the ancestors before you begin, do it with honor in your heart. The universe will send messengers over the next few weeks to help your idea blossom and grow. Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for August 7 - 13.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for August 7 – 13, 2023:

Rat

1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032

Rat, this week's energy is very volatile for you, but not badly. It's future-focused and groundbreaking. Youngblood and new talent will thrive now, and their efforts and ideas will propel everyone forward. So if you are fresh out of college or in your early 20s, now's the time to take that chance on yourself and put yourself out there. August 13 will be a perfect day for you in this regard, especially for those conducting scientific research behind the scenes or working with birds in some capacity.

Love and friendships will thrive too, but the bonds and hierarchies will be as usual. August 9 is a good day for strengthening your relationship with those who have helped you in the past. If you feel called, send them a gift basket of fresh fruits to wish them good health and wellness. You can even bring home a piece of jade to keep beside your pillow to help with your sleep.

Ox

1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033

Justice will be served this week, Ox. So the future aligns in your favor if you are in a legal battle with someone, whether an estranged spouse or a backstabbing business partner. Just be careful of lies, manipulation and getting gaslighted. If you look at the world too idealistically at this time, you may inadvertently make a huge mistake when the masks come off and the ugliness underneath is revealed. Dealings with Horse and Snake zodiac signs will bring you success or strife. It all depends on how you can read the room. Read their horoscopes, too, if you want more insight on how to deal with this situation.

August 12 is a good day to stretch your legs and leave home. If the weather is good, you can even picnic with some of your best friends or favorite aunt. Some of you will learn valuable wisdom this week through your parents. Be on the lookout for that. August 7 is a good day for matters of the heart for you. A tiny trinket or special surprise is just what you and your partner need to make the day even better.

Tiger

1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034

Love and romance will be the primary focus for most of you this week, Tiger. If you are single, you may become obsessed with someone who ticks all the right boxes. Just be careful of falling for someone significantly more powerful than you or a colleague. For those in a relationship, August 12 will be an extraordinary day for strengthening your bond with your bae. A spontaneous trip to the beach or camping ground will do your heart great. If the weather is abysmal, set up a tent in your living room or build a pillow fort to let your inner child breathe and play.

Just be careful of your financial dealings on August 13 and the beginning of next week. You may purchase something on a whim that will turn out not to be worth the hype or price at all. TikTok and Instagram ads may be the culprit here, but being forewarned is forearmed so that you can prevent this.

Rabbit

1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035

Rabbit, this week will be a total dunce and forgettable or something to remember for life. It all depends on whether you can step out of your comfort zone. For some of you, it's as literal as going outside and walking in the local park or visiting the corner bakery. Introverts know how taxing that can be. For others, this refers to an activity you have wanted to do for a while but have been putting off because no one wants to do it with you or it's sed significant courage to accomplish. It can be visiting the local startup meet-and-greet for a few of you. August 12 is a good day for you in this regard. Take that chance and make it happen!

If love is on your mind, don't be too stubborn. You may end a fledgling relationship by forgetting that a relationship is about both partners and what makes both happy. As long as you move forward with love, resolutions and a turn of fate are in store for you. August 7 is a great day for telling someone you care about them or turning that love inward.

Dragon

1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036

Dragon, this week will be a turning point for you in your love life and financial affairs. Those of you who have found your soulmate are now ready to settle down with them and start a family. Others of you are getting impatient about the pace of a relationship. August 7 is a good day for taking a closer look at what your heart truly wants and making a decision for your future. You and your partner are in sync at this time.

Some of you have begun investing your wealth in small schemes and savings for a brighter future. The universe is on your side this week, so don't be surprised if your intuition leads you to something that will enable greater returns for you but which happens to be something you never knew of until now. August 7 is again a good day in this regard, and so is August 13.

Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037

If you feel called to this week, contact those you have unfinished business with and tie up the loose ends. The path forward will un-muddle itself once you do. This is especially true if you had a conflict with someone in your workplace and left for a new job without solving the rift. You do not have to shoulder the blame to heal the relationship, but an olive branch may help the other side reconcile with their share in the mess. For some of you, this message concerns an ex you ghosted or vice versa.

August 11 is a good day for finding balance and positivity. Journaling your thoughts, meditating or engaging in wellness exercises are indicated here. Eating apples will have a fortunate effect on you too. Read their horoscopes if you are dealing with a Rat or Ox zodiac sign. They want to say something to you but cannot put it into words.

Horse

1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Horse, this week will test your faith in yourself and your patience. For some of you, it will be because of a romantic situation gone wrong. Be very careful if you are single and are fixating on someone. They may already be in a relationship with someone else or may not be as interested in you as your friends have assured you. August 12 will be a day of reckoning in this regard. Trust your gut if it shies away from any path or decision. It's a sign that it's not for you.

Your career will flourish dramatically this week, though. Some of you are on the verge of an ecstatic new beginning. It can be a new project, a job or even an excellent opportunity. Just be careful not to brag about your good fortune when you start experiencing success. Some of you have ill-wishers and envious individuals around you who may send you evil eyes.

Goat

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Goat, this week will test your courage and ability to take yourself to the next level. Can you do it? Yes, you can. Don't sabotage yourself! The beginning of the week will be extraordinary for you in terms of making yourself heard and seen. Don't shy away from what is rightfully yours. Just be careful of the amount of money you spend this week. You may end up overspending just because you are extremely happy, especially if you get married in a few weeks. Watch out for August 12 and 13 in this regard.

Some of you will benefit from a visualization meditation this week that allows you to connect with your soul and discover what you want out of life. There are a lot of good tracks on YouTube for you to immerse yourself in. Approach this with an open mind and you will be astonished by what you experience. August 7 is a good day for this, especially if you have a bad day at work.

Monkey

1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

Monkey, you are at a turning point in your life, but the decision hasn't been made yet. Will this week be the one where you finally choose yourself? Or will you stick to the "greater good," and what will benefit your family or friends? Move slowly and cautiously approach the situation, especially if your heart is involved. Those of you who are interacting with a Dog or Rooster zodiac sign will also benefit from reading their horoscopes to make sure all of you are on the same page before completing this monumental decision.

August 12 will be brilliant for partnerships for you this week. August 8 will bring peace and tranquility ... if you wish to engage with it. Go to bed early this night, relax in the dark and unwind your mind. Your thoughts and inspirations will surprise you.

Rooster

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Rooster, this week is excellent for engaging with your creative side and letting your feelings come to light. You can pour this energy into your love life if you wish. Romantic getaways, heartfelt confessions and beautiful surprises are indicated here, but more in the form of you taking charge of these affairs than your partner or love interest. The truth about your connection will come to light through this. August 8 is a good day for engaging with your significant other and discussing what both of you want for your future and how you wish to proceed.

Be careful of fake friends and ill-wishers this week, though. Some of you have bad neighbors up to no good, and your intuition has warned you to be more watchful. This is especially true if you have children. Don't let anyone poison their young minds with vitriol. Sometimes cutting off contact is the best-case scenario than an all-out fight.

Dog

1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Dog, you can do whatever your heart desires this week. Destiny or fate won't stop you. If you want a blank slate to start over, now's the time to reach out for that opportunity or create space for it. Similarly, if you're going to explore the world, start planning this week or just take an impromptu trip over the weekend. Some of you will benefit from organizing your life if you have been very hectic recently and couldn't clean your house or fix your meal plan.

August 13 will be a turning point for you, though. If you splurge this week's energy on meandering pursuits, the next week will be very taxing for you. So consider your options more carefully. Some of you need to build your patience, which is a good exercise. Yellow flowers will help you in this regard, so bring them home and set them up on your dining table or somewhere you will see them prominently as you move around your house.

Pig

1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

The decisions you made last week will impact your fortune this week, Pig. If you cannot recollect everything, take out a pen and a journal and start writing snippets of what you remember. You will retain more as you write, and soon the answer will be clear regarding how to proceed this week. If this situation involves a Dog zodiac sign, read their horoscope to determine how they may impact your week. Friendly gestures will win the day, while envy will cause a downfall.

Red flowers are lucky for you this week, especially if you have a date planned sometime later in the week. August 12 is a good day for romantic endeavors and pretty adventures. Some may feel like updating their wardrobe with dramatic pieces and statement jewelry. Don't stop yourself. The energy this week is perfectly aligned for asserting your identity and uniqueness.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.