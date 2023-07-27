Horoscope For Today, July 28, 2023

The communication planet will enter Virgo today, July 28, 2023. Find out how this and other astrological energies affect each zodiac sign in astrology and their daily horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, July 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus retrograde in Leo brings a powerful introspection in your relationships. Use this time to rekindle the flames of passion and express your heart's desires fearlessly. You have a lot of love within you, and when you share it with others, watch how your connections deepen. Today, you radiate charisma and confidence, leaving a positive impact on those around you. Trust in the strength of your convictions, and success will follow you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With the Moon in Scorpio, entering Sagittarius, emotions may surge, but it's an opportunity to explore your true desires. Allow your inner fire to guide you towards new adventures in both your personal and professional life. Your optimism and determination attract abundance today, making it a perfect time to manifest your dreams. Change can be so exciting, Taurus, once you see the benefit of it. So much of your life can grow; so look forward to a new chapter of your life's book.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Jupiter in Taurus blesses you with a surge of mental clarity and expansive ideas. Your communicative abilities shine today, drawing positive connections with others. Don't you love your curious nature? So why not seek out opportunities for growth in every aspect of your life? You have an inner philosopher, so let your mind theorize when letting your dreams take flight is the right thing to do, instead of talking yourself out of it. Trust that the universe is guiding you towards a brighter future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mars in Virgo fuels your energy and drive to take charge of your life. You exude determination in your relationships, making it a perfect time to resolve conflicts and deepen emotional connections. Trust your instincts, and seize new opportunities in your career and finances. People say you get 'caught up in the feels' and it's true, but you can sense when things aren't right. Use that sensitive side to fuel your desire to get organized. You can pay attention to detail today, paving the way for success in your endeavors.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

With the Sun and Mercury in your sign, you shine brightly today, Leo. Express your creativity, charm, and leadership abilities. Your words carry weight and inspire others to follow your lead. It's an auspicious time for personal growth and self-expression. Let others see your passionate side — unapologetically and watch the world respond with admiration.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Neptune in Pisces taps into your intuition and imagination, guiding you towards your higher purpose. Don't hide your spiritual side; trust that you're exactly where you need to be. Today, your analytical skills shine, allowing you to find innovative solutions in both your personal and professional life. Believe in your abilities, and success will be yours.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Chiron in Aries encourages you to accept and learn from your unique identity and heal any past wounds. In relationships, communicate your needs assertively and create stronger emotional bonds. Today, your innate sense of justice and diplomacy will bring harmony to any situation. Don't you know you're a healer, for both yourself and those around you? Yes, you are, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Pluto retrograde in Capricorn empowers you to transform your life from within. You've got this deep knack for introspection; it's what makes you so strong and resilient. Your ability to face challenges head-on will lead to powerful transformations. Today, show off your mysterious allure; let out that shadow-side fearlessly. You hold the power to shape your destiny.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With Saturn retrograde in Pisces, you are invited to delve into your inner world and confront any unresolved emotions or limiting beliefs. Imagine if you held on to what's happening in your life. How much you will grow? There's no telling how much you can learn form this period of your life. Take the time to understand your dreams and ambitions on a deeper level.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Uranus in Taurus urges you to go for the unknown. You can be innovative in your career and financial endeavors. You may be a hard hat, but you can also learn to be adaptable and flexible when you feel that doing so makes sense. Trust your instincts as you navigate your path to success. Today, your disciplined and practical approach paves the way for progress. Don't change for anyone, instead, let your uniqueness shine.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The North Node in Aries calls for you to step into the spotlight and let that freak flag fly. Your individuality encourages others to be themselves, and it's a wonderful way to start the day. Your ambitions are high, and you have the strength to make them a reality. Trust in your instincts and lead with boldness. Today, your passion for humanitarian causes inspires positive change. Don't try to be like everyone else; you are a visionary — and a real trailblazer.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The South Node in Libra urges you to find balance within your relationships and don't silence your own needs. Trust in your intuition to guide you towards the right decisions. Today, your empathy and creativity shine, making it an excellent time for artistic pursuits and deepening emotional connections. That soft side you hide? Yeah, that's a strength, not a weakness. Don't pretend it isn't there anymore, Pisces. Instead, lean into it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.