3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 2, During Moon Entering Pisces

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 2, 2023 during Moon leaving Aquarius entering Pisces. Life is full of choices. Some are immediately obvious as being important while others masquerade as being inconsequential until you realize they were the difference between life and death. It sounds scary, but that's the kind of energy we are dealing with today.

If a sudden realization stops you in your tracks, don't get embarrassed. Journal your thoughts and feelings about this situation and try to get to the bottom of it. Why are you triggered? Why did you think of the said topic out of the blue? Who do you need to reach out to to gain closure? What can you do to heal yourself?

The transiting Full Moon will be in Aquarius for the major part of the day before it slips into Pisces in the last one-quarter. When it does, there will be a conjunction aspect formed between the Moon and Saturn. So if you suddenly feel contrite or upset at the end of the day, now you know why. Of course, there's a remedy for this. Breath meditation will help you rein in the wrong impulses and make concentrated choices.

Also, if you feel like engaging with your creative juices today, don't stop yourself. Paint that pot you set aside, build that massive sandcastle with 52 turrets and holdings, pin a bunch of badges on your jacket, and more! The more you lean into your creative side today, the better the day will be. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 2, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 2, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Commitments and loyalties will be tested today, Cancer. And even if some realizations are painful, you are still on the best horoscopes list because the end result will blow your mind in a good way. Most of you, though, will have a great time with your realization and revelation. It can even be a sudden marriage proposal from your bae or the decision to move in together.

Neptune and Saturn in Pisces are firmly in your corner today. And when the transiting Moon rolls into Pisces, it will add its magic to the mix. Just make sure not to let anyone dictate to you what you should do with your day. This is not referring to workplace commitments but personal life situations with overbearing family or friends. You will squander the positive energy the universe is sending your way otherwise.

Also, the more you tune into the energy of love and move away from the energy of lust, the better your day will be. If you are fond of scrapbooking, today's a great day to let your creativity take flight wherever it wants to go. Poetry may soothe your soul too.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Don't share your deepest thoughts and feelings with anyone today, Leo. You are prone to getting deceived. Maybe that's why you had to be on the best horoscopes list. The universe wants to protect you from harm. Just make sure to do your bit as well by tuning into your intuition and stopping before something goes from bad or worse. Venus retrograde in Leo is the main driver of this energy. It's asking you to take it easy, especially in matters of heart and fortune. Good things come to those who wait and don't rush.

Moon in Aquarius (and later Pisces) is also in your favor today. Despite Aquarius being the opposite zodiac sign to Leo, the possibility of unexpected friends and acquaintances coming to your rescue today is very great indeed. It may not even be a situation where you need to be rescued but definitely one where you need emotional and mental support.

If you feel called to, wear brown crystals today in the form of bracelets, pendants, or something else. As long as they are touching your skin, you will benefit from the grounding and clarifying effect they will have on you. You can also substitute it with obsidian if you have an orb close by.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, money will be the main concern for you today. For some zodiac signs, a sudden windfall (not like a lottery, but more like gift cash or a discount coupon) will surprise you today. Others of you will discover a truth or opportunity that will lead you to massive good fortune in the future. It can be a new tool or website that will benefit you and your career greatly. But it can also be a contest where you can show off your many skills.

Just be aware that Neptune sextile Pluto can often egg on a person to believe they have excellent skills even though they are just middling. Humility has never been a better idea than today. Why add to your mental reservoir of cringe content? We can all do without such gruesome flashbacks.

Place a vase of flowers on your work desk today to bring in positive energy. Just make sure the vase has water in it. You don't want to mess around with the energy of death and decay at this time. You can substitute flowers with herbs too if you love cooking and will be using them.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.